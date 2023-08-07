Around the NFL

LB Logan Wilson hopes contract helps Bengals sign Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins

Published: Aug 07, 2023 at 07:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Bengals locked up Logan Wilson last week, inking the linebacker to a four-year extension worth up to $37.25 million. The deal ensures critical pieces of the middle of Cincinnati's defense remain long-term, but there are still big fish to fry.

Cincy has a massive extension to get done with Joe Burrow, likely making him the highest-paid player in NFL History. Tee Higgins' situation lingers. And the Bengals must budget to pay Ja'Marr Chase down the road.

Wilson noted Sunday he hopes his deal helps open cap space to get others done at some point.

"I still think that this contract allows them to get those things done with guys, and hopefully we're able to keep them long-term as well," Wilson said, via ESPN's Ben Baby.

Related Links

Wilson's signing highlights the smashing success of the Bengals' 2020 draft class, which saw Burrow, Higgins and Wilson get selected in consecutive rounds. Drafting well has made the Bengals an AFC powerhouse. The flip side is now they have to ante up.

"We are all rooting for each other," Wilson said. "That's also rare, because sometimes guys are just trying to get theirs. The whole team camaraderie we have is just rare and that's another reason I wanted to be a part of it."

Burrow is going nowhere. Wilson is locked up. Higgins remains the biggest question mark, as the Bengals might not see it financially viable to pay him the $20-plus-million per year wideouts of his caliber are going for on the open market. Cincy has kept its core together more than anticipated this offseason (see: re-signing Germaine Pratt). The question is how long they can hold the key players together before the costs finally split up the crew.

Related Content

news

Colts OLB Shaquille Leonard on injury-riddled 2022: Didn't know if 'I'd ever be back'

After spending much of the 2022 season out with various ailments, outside linebacker Shaquille Leonard has finally gotten to a point where he feels healthy. "It's been hard, very emotional ... not knowing if I'd ever be back," said Leonard. 
news

Panthers agree to terms on one-year deal with LB Justin Houston

Outside linebacker Justin Houston has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. The team later confirmed the signing.
news

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Jets, Dalvin Cook waiting game continues; Vikings can't 'rely' on close wins

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.
news

Saints' Derek Carr excited to play behind OT Trevor Penning: 'He's a different cat'

Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning hasn't experienced soreness in his foot during his return to practicing in training camp, and his fire has made an impact on quarterback Derek Carr.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins focusing on football but feels he's done 'enough' to earn new contract

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is focused on the task at hand as Miami prepares for a tough AFC East, but he also is confident he's done enough to earn a new contract in the near future.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons wants to be known as 'one of the greatest Hall of Famers'

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame inducting nine legends on Saturday, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wants to be known as "one of the greatest Hall of Famers" when it's all said and done.
news

Broncos HC Sean Payton: Russell Wilson, starters to play in preseason opener

Sean Payton's takeover of the Denver Broncos will include a new requirement for his star players: Preseason participation. Russell Wilson and fellow Broncos starters will play in Denver's first preseason game versus the Cardinals, Payton announced Saturday.
news

Saints RB Eno Benjamin ruptures Achilles tendon during training camp

Saints running back Eno Benjamin ruptured his Achilles during training camp, coach Dennis Allen announced, meaning Benjamin will likely miss the 2023 season.
news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2023 class takes its place in Canton

Nine new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats came out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.
news

Yannick Ngakoue happy to join Bears after searching for contender: 'It was meant for me to be here'

Yannick Ngakoue was destined to join the Chicago Bears -- at least, that's how he sees it. After signing with the Bears this week, Ngakoue pointed to one of his tattoos as proof.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More