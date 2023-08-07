LB Logan Wilson hopes contract helps Bengals sign Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins

The Bengals locked up Logan Wilson last week, inking the linebacker to a four-year extension worth up to $37.25 million. The deal ensures critical pieces of the middle of Cincinnati's defense remain long-term, but there are still big fish to fry.
Cincy has a massive extension to get done with Joe Burrow, likely making him the highest-paid player in NFL History. Tee Higgins' situation lingers. And the Bengals must budget to pay Ja'Marr Chase down the road.
Wilson noted Sunday he hopes his deal helps open cap space to get others done at some point.
"I still think that this contract allows them to get those things done with guys, and hopefully we're able to keep them long-term as well," Wilson said, via ESPN's Ben Baby.
Wilson's signing highlights the smashing success of the Bengals' 2020 draft class, which saw Burrow, Higgins and Wilson get selected in consecutive rounds. Drafting well has made the Bengals an AFC powerhouse. The flip side is now they have to ante up.
"We are all rooting for each other," Wilson said. "That's also rare, because sometimes guys are just trying to get theirs. The whole team camaraderie we have is just rare and that's another reason I wanted to be a part of it."
Burrow is going nowhere. Wilson is locked up. Higgins remains the biggest question mark, as the Bengals might not see it financially viable to pay him the $20-plus-million per year wideouts of his caliber are going for on the open market. Cincy has kept its core together more than anticipated this offseason (see: re-signing Germaine Pratt). The question is how long they can hold the key players together before the costs finally split up the crew.