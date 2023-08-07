LB Logan Wilson hopes contract helps Bengals sign Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins

Wilson's signing highlights the smashing success of the Bengals' 2020 draft class, which saw Burrow, Higgins and Wilson get selected in consecutive rounds. Drafting well has made the Bengals an AFC powerhouse. The flip side is now they have to ante up.

"We are all rooting for each other," Wilson said. "That's also rare, because sometimes guys are just trying to get theirs. The whole team camaraderie we have is just rare and that's another reason I wanted to be a part of it."