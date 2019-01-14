 Skip to main content
Larry Fitzgerald will take time to decide on future

Published: Jan 14, 2019 at 12:43 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Arizona Cardinals are journeying down a new path with coach Kliff Kingsbury. One lingering question is whether Larry Fitzgerald will return for another walkabout in the desert.

Fitzgerald told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Sunday that he plans to take his time before deciding about his future.

"There's a checklist I always go through and sometimes I'm able to get to my conclusion faster than others," Fitzgerald said, via the Arizona Republic. "I have to do my due diligence in terms of just taking some time to let your body heal because when you're sore and your fingers are broken, it's easy to say, 'Man, I just don't want to do this anymore. My body's hurting.' You have to give yourself some time to decompress and take a step back."

Fitzgerald is set to be a free agent in 2019, but the 35-year-old reiterated he plans to play for no organization other than Arizona if he keeps his career going.

Like most of the Cardinals offense, Fitzgerald had a down year by his standards, earning 69 catches and a career-low 734 yards with six touchdowns while helping buoy rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

The future Hall of Fame receiver said he plans to sit down with owner Michael Bidwill and the rest of the team brass before deciding whether to take on a 16th NFL season.

"I'll sit down and talk to Mr. Bidwill and we'll figure out what's going to happen from there," Fitzgerald said. "I know there's a lot going on back home, new coaches and things are being hired, so he's busy doing that and obviously the franchise's future is most important, so I'm just going to take a little time until everything slows down a bit."

With the Cardinals breaking in another new coach it would behoove the team to bring back Fitzgerald if he's willing to put his body on the line for another season.

