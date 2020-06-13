Fitzgerald: Murray 'anxious' to take Cardinals 'to the next level'

Arizona's new norm includes a stacked WR group, including Fitzgerald, Hopkins, Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson, Hakeem Butler, Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield. Kingsbury has reportedly taken the down time this offseason to put his "mad genius" to work, as Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake put it, and maximize the potential of his maxed-out roster. That can only portend positive things for Murray, whose OROY campaign in 2019 saw him improve considerably over just five months of play.

Fitzgerald said Murray is "anxious" to get back working with his teammates and that when he does, the former first-overall pick will make improving those around him his top priority.

"Talking to him, he loves being around us," Fitzgerald said. "He wants to take this to the next level and build on what he was able to accomplish last year, NFL Rookie of the Year. He's got a lot of guys who want to play well for him, and he wants to do the same for us. Hopefully we will be able to do it here pretty soon."

The Cards WR suggested to reporters that Arizona will meet once or twice before training camp is supposed to begin in late July.