Around the NFL

Saturday, Jun 13, 2020 12:05 PM

Fitzgerald: Murray 'anxious' to take Cardinals 'to the next level'

Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

Few teams are expected to make a bigger leap in 2020 than the Arizona Cardinals.

With reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury settling into their second seasons in the desert and DeAndre Hopkins arriving via trade to bolster a receiving corps already led by future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona's offense is primed to compete for a division title.

The one problem? They haven't had a formal practice since the 2019 season wrapped. Well, no team has, due to constraints brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. But as Fitzgerald told reporters Friday, Murray, who is still in Texas, and the Cards are particular eager to return to the field, considering their expectations.

"We have some great, talented players individually, but you're only as good as your collective team," Fitzgerald said, per the team's website. "We have to get on the practice field. We have to work through some kinks. We have to get new guys acclimated to what we're doing. I think everybody is anxious to get back to work and get on the field, kind of see exactly what we have."

Fitz added, "Whatever the landscape looks like, the fastest team that is able to adapt and make that their new norm will come out on top."

Arizona's new norm includes a stacked WR group, including Fitzgerald, Hopkins, Christian Kirk, KeeSean Johnson, Hakeem Butler, Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield. Kingsbury has reportedly taken the down time this offseason to put his "mad genius" to work, as Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake put it, and maximize the potential of his maxed-out roster. That can only portend positive things for Murray, whose OROY campaign in 2019 saw him improve considerably over just five months of play.

Fitzgerald said Murray is "anxious" to get back working with his teammates and that when he does, the former first-overall pick will make improving those around him his top priority.

"Talking to him, he loves being around us," Fitzgerald said. "He wants to take this to the next level and build on what he was able to accomplish last year, NFL Rookie of the Year. He's got a lot of guys who want to play well for him, and he wants to do the same for us. Hopefully we will be able to do it here pretty soon."

The Cards WR suggested to reporters that Arizona will meet once or twice before training camp is supposed to begin in late July.

For now, the Cardinals are merely an improved roster on paper but not on the field.

Related Content

Maxx Crosby 'coming' for Patrick Mahomes after sack-less meetings
news

Maxx Crosby 'coming' for Patrick Mahomes after sack-less meetings

Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, entering his second season, said this week that, following a stellar rookie campaign in which he recorded 10 sacks, he can only think of the QB he didn't sack: Patrick Mahomes.
Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video
news

Ravens call for change, unity in 'Black Lives Matter' video

It's a crucial moment in American history, and the Ravens refuse to stick to football. Baltimore released a video on Twitter with several members of the organization sharing their perspectives on what needs to change and how it can happen.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Bill O'Brien says he'll take a knee with his protesting players

As players and coaches continue to take a stand against injustice, many expect the efforts to carry over into the 2020 season. Texans coach Bill O'Brien on Friday supported the idea of his players protesting systemic racism and police brutality this fall.
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. NFL free agent Antonio Brown turned himself in at a Florida jail on Thursday night, Jan, 24, 2020, following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
news

Antonio Brown pleads no contest in battery case, gets probation

Antonio Brown was ordered to serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service, attend a 13-week anger management program and undergo psychological/psychiatric evaluation and treatment if necessary, per a Broward County Court disposition order. 
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Bears won 21-19. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
news

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky: 'I still feel like this is my team'

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky talked to the media Friday for the first time since the Bears traded for Nick Foles earlier this offseason.
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on the sideline during warm ups prior to an NFL football against the New York Jets on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21.(Perry Knotts via AP)
news

John Harbaugh voices concerns with NFL's COVID-19 protocols 

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh discussed the NFL's recently released COVID-19 guidelines for when players return to team facilities.
NFL to observe Juneteenth as league holiday
news

NFL to observe Juneteenth as league holiday

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Friday in an internal memo to staff that the league will observe Juneteenth on Friday, June 19 as a recognized holiday and the league's offices will be closed that day.
Sony Michel undergoes foot surgery to relieve discomfort
news

Sony Michel undergoes foot surgery to relieve discomfort

The Patriots would be missing their feature back if there were minicamps. Sony Michel had foot surgery in May and his timetable to return is unknown, Mike Giardi reports.
Jaguars add 2013 fifth-round pick Denard Robinson to staff
news

Jaguars add 2013 fifth-round pick Denard Robinson to staff

Denard Robinson hasn't been with an NFL franchise since 2016. Thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former fifth-round pick will soon find himself occupying an NFL sideline again.
Kareem Hunt sees Browns RBs 'taking over' in Stefanski's offense
news

Kareem Hunt sees Browns RBs 'taking over' in Stefanski's offense

The Cleveland tailback expects to contribute much more now that he isn't facing a half-season-long suspension, mainly because his new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, runs an offense that aims to maximize the talents of its runners.
Carroll: 'Interested' team called asking about Colin Kaepernick
news

Carroll: 'Interested' team called asking about Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but, due to the recent social activity taking place around the world, he's become a topic in the news again.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL