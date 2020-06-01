Around the NFL

Monday, Jun 01, 2020 04:50 AM

Kliff Kingsbury using unusual offseason to improve offense

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kenyan Drake called him a "mad genius." Patrick Peterson termed him a "mad scientist." Whatever noun they choose to use, it's clear Arizona Cardinals players view coach Kliff Kingsbury as a frenzied offensive mind -- in the most complimentary way possible.

With the NFL world on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kingsbury enjoyed even more free time to delve deep to find new plays and concoct elaborate schemes for the 2020 season.

"Yeah, it's definitely allowed me to dive into a lot of the college game a little more," Kingsbury said, via the Arizona Republic. "I've always tried to study some of those top offenses, guys that I've had a ton of respect for and liked the way that they operated, but it's really allowed me to watch a lot more of that. There's a lot of great minds at that level, so it's definitely a deeper dive into offensive football this offseason, no question, with all the downtime."

With the addition of DeAndre Hopkins to a receivers corps with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk, the retention of running back Kenyan Drake, and a potential Year 2 leap from quarterback Kyler Murray, Kingsbury has a plethora of weaponry to tinker with.

"That's what makes him dangerous," Peterson said. "It's not like one thing, like, 'Hey, that's what the Arizona Cardinals do well.' Especially having Mighty Mouse at quarterback. There's so many things that you have to defend. So, having the toys and having this spare time now to sit, really sit back, draw plays, watch film, it's going to be great for coach."

Kingsbury showed last season down the stretch that when things are clicking, his offense can be potent and creative. Entering his second season, his players are geeked to find out how he's improved the scheme during all his downtime.

"Kliff is one of the more mad-genius, offensive-minded guys in this league because of how he can put players in different positions to go out there and be successful and use your raw, natural ability to mirror up with the things the offense works best at," Drake said. "I have no idea what he could be coming up with, but I know once this season gets going and we get out there running around a little bit more, everybody's going to get into a good flow and ... we'll score points and win more games this year."

In a brutally tough NFC West, the Cardinals sit as one of the teams on the rise in 2020. After the offense made strides in Kingsbury's first season, another big jump this year should have Arizona in the playoff hunt.

Related Content

Play-action stats lean to Mayfield, Stefanski being good fit
news

Play-action stats lean to Mayfield, Stefanski being good fit

Even in a tough season, Baker Mayfield did well on play-action passes and that's a key element to Kevin Stefanski's offense. 
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) speaks with Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Harbaugh's Ravens no longer an 'iceberg,' as foes will 'see us' 

Last year, opponents didn't know what was coming from the Ravens. This season, that won't be the case for John Harbaugh's reigning AFC North champs. 
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) scrambles in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

History doesn't favor Cowboys having Dak Prescott play under tag

A look into history provided by NFL Research suggests that Dak Prescott playing under the tag doesn't bode well for a long history in Dallas.
Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett (95) rests during an NFL game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Denver. The Broncos defeated the Browns 24-19. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Browns DC: Myles Garrett 'is in a good place'

Joe Woods believes Cleveland's standout pass rusher has the "right mindset" as he looks to make his return to the field. 
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Ravens defeated the Rams, 45-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

John Harbaugh thinks 'next step' for Lamar Jackson is downfield

Ravens coach believes one aspect of improvement for his offense is his MVP quarterback and receivers cashing in on opportunities down the field. 
George Kittle, 49ers not close at all on contract extension
news

George Kittle, 49ers not close at all on contract extension

Still on his rookie contract, the 49ers TE has yet to be paid like a top talent. Will San Francisco pay Kittle like a tight end or like a wide receiver if and when the sides get a deal done?
Deshaun Watson optimistic about eventual extension with Texans
news

Deshaun Watson optimistic about eventual extension with Texans

Like Patrick Mahomes, Watson expects to strike a deal that would cement him as his organization's franchise QB for half a decade to come at least.
Packers OL Lane Taylor takes pay cut, freeing up $3M in cap space
news

Packers OL Lane Taylor takes pay cut, freeing up $3M in cap space

Taylor was slated to make around $4.55 million in 2020, according to OverTheCap, but is now due $1.5 million and a $100,000 signing bonus.
Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater 'brings out the best in people'
news

Rhule: Teddy Bridgewater 'brings out the best in people'

During his appearance on the Around The NFL on Friday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule explained why he and Carolina's front office pegged Teddy Bridgewater as a key cog in the team's rebuild.
Seattle Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (95) during an NFL regular season football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won, 27-10. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

L.J. Collier eager to prove himself after rough rookie season

2019 first-round pick defensive end L.J. Collier isn't happy with his play or the injury that slowed him down in 2019. During a recent interview, the Seattle Seahawks defensive end made it clear that 2020 is all about redemption.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) reacts against the Tennessee Titans during the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The Chiefs won 35-24. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Chiefs, Chris Jones haven't discussed long-term deal since tag

It's been more than two months since the Chiefs placed the franchise tag on star DT Chris Jones. Ian Rapoport reports the two sides are no closer to a new deal.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL