Kliff Kingsbury using unusual offseason to improve offense

"That's what makes him dangerous," Peterson said. "It's not like one thing, like, 'Hey, that's what the Arizona Cardinals do well.' Especially having Mighty Mouse at quarterback. There's so many things that you have to defend. So, having the toys and having this spare time now to sit, really sit back, draw plays, watch film, it's going to be great for coach."

Kingsbury showed last season down the stretch that when things are clicking, his offense can be potent and creative. Entering his second season, his players are geeked to find out how he's improved the scheme during all his downtime.

"Kliff is one of the more mad-genius, offensive-minded guys in this league because of how he can put players in different positions to go out there and be successful and use your raw, natural ability to mirror up with the things the offense works best at," Drake said. "I have no idea what he could be coming up with, but I know once this season gets going and we get out there running around a little bit more, everybody's going to get into a good flow and ... we'll score points and win more games this year."