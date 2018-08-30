Larry Fitzgerald delivers moving tribute to John McCain

"I'm black. He was white. I'm young. He wasn't so young. He lived with physical limitations brought on by war. I'm a professional athlete. He ran for president. I run out of bounds. He was the epitome of toughness, and I do everything I can to avoid contact. I have flowing locks and, well, he didn't. How does this unlikely pair become friends? I've asked myself the same question. But, you know what the answer is? That's just who he is."