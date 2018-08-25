Sen. John McCain, longtime Cardinals supporter, dies at 81

Arizona Sen. John McCain, the war hero who became the GOP's standard-bearer in the 2008 election, has died. He was 81.

His office says McCain died Saturday. He had battled brain cancer.

In 1967, his plane was shot down on a bombing mission over North Vietnam. He was severely injured and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war.

He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and the Senate in 1986. A conservative on most issues, he pushed for campaign finance reform and the effort to account for those missing in Vietnam.

He ran unsuccessfully for the Republican presidential nomination in 2000, then won it in 2008. But he and running mate Sarah Palin lost to Barack Obama.

McCain was a fan and longtime supporter of the Arizona Cardinals:

Your legacy in our state and country will forever live on.



May you rest in peace, Senator John McCain.



Our thoughts are with all of @SenJohnMcCainâs family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U5GDs0qOUa â Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 26, 2018

Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain. My prayers for Cindy and the beautiful McCain family. pic.twitter.com/Tj87Hb8MtY â Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) August 26, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report.