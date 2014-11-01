Laquon Treadwell injured in Ole Miss' heartbreaker finish

Ole Miss redefined the term heartbreaker Saturday in a 35-31 loss to Auburn, but nobody's heart -- and body -- will hurt more than star wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. With under two minutes to play and Ole Miss driving for what likely would have been the winning points, the star sophomore caught a short pass from quarterback Bo Wallace, broke a tackle and headed for the goal line with Ole Miss' College Football Playoff hopes well in hand.

Then, the worst thing possible happened. Treadwell was tackled from behind and his foot was caught underneath the defender in a horrific-looking injury, causing him to drop the ball just before he crossed the goal line. Initially ruled a touchdown, the score was overturned on replay and ruled a fumble recovered by Auburn just as Treadwell was carted off the field with what appeared to be an injury of the season-ending variety.

And with it went Ole Miss' hopes of a playoff berth, and likely a chance at its first SEC West title ever.

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze said after the game that Treadwell suffered a fracture, and Austin Miller, a writer for the school athletics website, reported Treadwell would undergo surgery early Sunday to repair a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle.

Treadwell had 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown before the injury, including most of the yardage Ole Miss had on what could have been the game-winning drive. With the win, Auburn (7-1, 4-1 SEC) kept its own playoff hopes alive entering next week's home game against Texas A&M. Quarterback Nick Marshall completed 15 of 22 passes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and another 50 rushing yards with two more scores. Wide receiver Sammie Coates made five catches for 122 yards, while running back Cameron Artis-Payne ran for 138 yards on 27 carries.

Ole Miss quarterback Bo Wallace threw for 340 yards, nearly all of it to three 100-yard receivers (Treadwell, tight end Evan Engram and Vince Sanders), but also lost a fumble inside the Auburn 5-yard line in the fourth quarter.

