Laquon Treadwell injured in Ole Miss' heartbreaker finish

Treadwell had 10 receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown before the injury, including most of the yardage Ole Miss had on what could have been the game-winning drive. With the win, Auburn (7-1, 4-1 SEC) kept its own playoff hopes alive entering next week's home game against Texas A&M. Quarterback Nick Marshall completed 15 of 22 passes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and another 50 rushing yards with two more scores. Wide receiver Sammie Coates made five catches for 122 yards, while running back Cameron Artis-Payne ran for 138 yards on 27 carries.