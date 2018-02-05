Land Eagles Land: Team returns to Philly to celebrate

Hoisting the Lombardi to the screams of hundreds of fans gathered at the airport, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and coach Doug Pederson were the first to emerge from the American Airlines plane carrying the team home. Lurie, Pederson, general manager Howie Roseman and the rest of team deplaned and then walked over, with phones in hand, to show off the trophy and celebrate with the fans, who were separated by a chain-link fence and responded with chants of "Thank you!"