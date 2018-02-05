Philadelphia Eagles' SB LII parade set for Thursday

The partying in the streets of Philadelphia won't be limited to just Sunday night.

The city announced Monday that the celebration parade for the Philadelphia Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII will take place at 11 a.m. ET at Broad & Pattison. It's slated to head north toward the Art Museum.

The City of Philadelphia announced further details on the parade will be given at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The celebration will be broadcast live on NFL Network.