Lamar Jackson sees 'huge jump' for Ravens WR Marquise Brown 

Marquise Brown enjoyed a solid rookie season, proving to be a dynamite deep threat.

The Baltimore Ravens receiver, however, battled through injury, including an ankle injury that kept him out two games.

Now that Brown is healthy and bulked up this offseason, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson believes the wideout is in for a Year 2 leap.

"I feel like he's going to have a huge jump, more than people may think," Jackson said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "He was hurt last year, people didn't know that, but he went out there and battled his tail off each and every game on a messed up foot. Now his full potential is going to show this year I feel. He's still young, but he's going to show off. My job is to get the ball out quicker, because he's a lot faster with that foot 100 percent."

The man known as "Hollywood" Brown compiled 46 receptions on 71 targets for 584 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. His career started with a bang, recording four receptions for 147 yards and two TDs (both of the 40-plus-yard variety) despite playing just 14 snaps in Week 1. He followed that up with eight receptions for 86 yards in Week 2. The middle of the season, however, was a slog as injuries curtailed his production.