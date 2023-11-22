Around the NFL

Lamar Jackson on Ravens owning AFC's No. 1 seed: 'Doesn't really mean anything right now'

Published: Nov 22, 2023 at 06:33 AM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

As the Kansas City Chiefs fell on a rainy Monday night, the Baltimore Ravens rose up in the process.

Lamar Jackson and his Ravens are perched atop the AFC at the moment, seeded first in the conference.

Does it mean anything to Jackson heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers?

"Not really," Jacksons said Tuesday, via team transcript. "It's still a lot of season left to play. It doesn't really mean anything right now."

Sitting at 8-3 heading into Sunday, the Ravens' edge in the AFC and in the AFC North is precarious.

The Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns sport 7-3 tallies heading into the holiday week's festivities.

Jackson and Co. were the official No. 1 seed back in 2019, heading into the playoffs with a 14-2 record. This is a different ballgame with the Ravens atop an ultra-close conference with six weeks left in the season.

Plenty more can happen, and Jackson is well aware of that.

One major hurdle to overcome will be injuries, something Jackson is well versed in. He's missed at least the final four games of each of the last two seasons.

Jackson tweaked his ankle on multiple occasions in Thursday night's win over the Cincinnati Bengals and had it heavily wrapped on the sidelines. He said it was doing well on Tuesday, though.

"I believe I'm good," Jackson said. "I believe I'm 100%."

Related Links

Unfortunately, tight end Mark Andrews is not.

Though there's optimism Andrews could return from what was originally tabbed as a season-ending ankle injury, said return wouldn't come likely until the playoffs.

So, Baltimore's offense will be operating sans Andrews for the foreseeable future. While the Ravens will need to make the best of things, Jackson isn't a believer that his Pro Bowl tight end is replaceable.

"I don't think we're equipped to lose him at all just because of the guy he is -- one of our leaders on offense besides myself," the QB said. "We have great receivers, and we have a great backfield, we have great tight ends who are stepping up. Just our team, I'll say, is just different all around. That's why we're able to go on without our brother. That's all."

Despite the emergence of rookie receiver Zay Flowers (53 receptions, 588 yards, one touchdown) and the renaissance of late of Odell Beckham (24/374/2), Andrews still boasts a team-high six TD catches to go with 45 receptions and 544 yards, which came despite missing a game earlier in the season.

It's a long road ahead with plenty of potholes.

The Ravens are No. 1 right now, but No. 8 knows it doesn't matter until Week 18.

Related Content

news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel 'fired up' about start of 'Hard Knocks'

In the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel gave an impassioned speech to his players and staff, showcasing their journey since April 17.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson undergoes successful shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2024 season

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent shoulder surgery on the displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder on Tuesday and is expected to be ready prior to the start of the 2024 season.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has 'some personal guilt' over Zach Wilson's benching

The New York Jets have finally moved on from Zach Wilson, electing to hand the reins to Tim Boyle for the team's Black Friday tilt against the Dolphins. It's a move Aaron Rodgers feels some guilt over.
news

Saints place WR Michael Thomas (knee) on injured reserve 

New Orleans Saints' three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) unlikely to play vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones avoided a major knee injury on Sunday, but he is unlikely to be on the field on Thanksgiving Day versus the Detroit Lions.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of the 2023 season.
news

Colts waive three-time All-Pro LB Shaquille Leonard

Three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard's time in Indianapolis is at an end. The Colts waived the 28-year-old former second-round pick on Tuesday, the team announced.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: My health is way more important than you 'winning your fantasy games'

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson missed the past six games with a hamstring injury and has consistently said he wouldn't return at 80 or 90 percent. The star wideout reiterated Tuesday that no amount of pressure will get him back until he's ready.
news

Patriots' Bill Belichick not ready to name Week 12 starting QB: 'I've told everybody to be ready to go'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick isn't keen to publicly name a starting quarterback ahead of New England's Week 12 matchup with the New York Giants.
news

Steelers fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada amid fourth season with team

The Pittsburgh Steelers' latest poor showing on offense has led to a dramatic changeup. The Steelers announced they had fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday.