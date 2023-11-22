Lamar Jackson on Ravens owning AFC's No. 1 seed: 'Doesn't really mean anything right now'

Unfortunately, tight end Mark Andrews is not.

Though there's optimism Andrews could return from what was originally tabbed as a season-ending ankle injury, said return wouldn't come likely until the playoffs.

So, Baltimore's offense will be operating sans Andrews for the foreseeable future. While the Ravens will need to make the best of things, Jackson isn't a believer that his Pro Bowl tight end is replaceable.

"I don't think we're equipped to lose him at all just because of the guy he is -- one of our leaders on offense besides myself," the QB said. "We have great receivers, and we have a great backfield, we have great tight ends who are stepping up. Just our team, I'll say, is just different all around. That's why we're able to go on without our brother. That's all."

Despite the emergence of rookie receiver Zay Flowers (53 receptions, 588 yards, one touchdown) and the renaissance of late of Odell Beckham (24/374/2), Andrews still boasts a team-high six TD catches to go with 45 receptions and 544 yards, which came despite missing a game earlier in the season.

It's a long road ahead with plenty of potholes.