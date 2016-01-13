L.A. Coliseum eager to serve as temporary NFL home

According to NFL Media's Alex Flanagan, the University of Southern California, which plays its games at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- the same place where the Rams would likely play their games until the completion of a new stadium in 2019 -- wants to be of service and is eager to work with an NFL team. Essentially, the Trojans view their situation like the University of Minnesota did when hosting the Vikings for the past two seasons during the completion of their new stadium. Eventually, they hope it can help them earn funding for upgrades to the Coliseum.