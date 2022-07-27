Around the NFL

Kyler Murray's Cardinals teammates confident in QB's work ethic, knowledge for game

Published: Jul 26, 2022 at 09:54 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals teammates have no concern when it comes to their quarterback's study habits.

Following news Monday that Murray's contract extension with the Cardinals included a clause mandating "independent study" each game week, Arizona tight end Zach Ertz and safety Budda Baker backed their quarterback's focus and aptitude for the game.

"Anytime I brought up questions about how their defense was playing certain techniques or whatever, he knew what I was talking about," Ertz said Tuesday, via the team website's Darren Urban. "From my standpoint, I'm not in there watching film with him, obviously … but anytime I wanted to talk about certain techniques they were doing or something I saw based on my study, he was on the same page with me the majority of the time."

Murray officially signed his five-year, $230.5 million extension on Monday and with it came the revelation that there was an addendum stating he was required to complete at least four hours of independent study each game week during the season throughout the course of his deal.

"The addendum is what it is, but in my opinion, Kyler knows the playbook inside and out," Ertz said.

For Baker, he has no doubts in regard to the work and focus on football showcased by Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler and former AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"I know that K1 is a hard worker," the four-time Pro Bowl safety said. "Guys are all different. Some guys like to stay at the facility and watch film, some guys like to watch film not on their team-issued iPads (but) in their big (meeting) rooms. Some guys at home.

"He just got paid so everything is good. All he thinks about is football anyway."

Murray's maturity and focus came under scrutiny earlier this year as the QB's onus on getting a new contract dominated Arizona's offseason headlines.

Just moving on and getting the deal done was paramount for head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who sidestepped any addendum talk.

"Honestly, my whole entire role in (the contract) was prayer and pleading to both parties," Kingsbury said.

With Murray's new deal on the books and talk of the addendum now addressed, it appears the Cardinals are very much ready to move on.

For Kingsbury and Co. that means rebounding from a sour ending to the 2021 campaign and chasing a championship. That's something Kingsbury has had faith in Murray doing since the two joined the franchise in the same year.

"His development in all areas, all he's done is get dramatically better each and every year," Kingsbury said. "That's what I judge it by. There are a handful of quarterbacks that can win a Super Bowl in this league, and we feel he is one of them."

Related Content

news

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on Chase Young (ACL) being placed on PUP: No timetable for return

Former AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young was the most notable Washington Commanders player placed on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday. Unfortunately for the Commanders, the defensive end is also likely to be the one sidelined for the longest amount of time.

news

Jaguars' Josh Allen on Doug Pederson: 'It feels good to be part of a professional locker room'

The Jaguars are enjoying life so far with new head coach Doug Pederson. Linebacker Josh Allen: "It feels good to be part of a professional locker room."

news

Steelers DB Minkah Fitzpatrick (wrist) starting training camp on NFI list after falling off bike

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is headed to the non-football injury list with a wrist injury sustained when he fell off a bike during a vacation, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in a Tuesday news conference.

news

Buccaneers signing wide receiver Julio Jones to one-year deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing WR Julio Jones to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per a source.

news

Jerry Jones backs Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy following job security questions

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones cleared up any rumors of doubt in head coach Mike McCarthy following a question on the head coach's job security in Dallas.

news

Deebo Samuel reports to 49ers camp; GM John Lynch 'hopeful' contract will get done in 'near future'

Deebo Samuel reported for San Francisco 49ers training camp. Now the hope is a long-term deal can be struck. Niners general manager John Lynch said Tuesday that he's optimistic an extension can get done soon.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson retiring after five seasons due to neck injury

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Seahawks running back Chris Carson will retire after five seasons due to the neck injury that prematurely ended his 2021 season.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Aaron Rodgers evokes 'Con Air,' Derrick Henry likely to not play in preseason games

The 2022 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow undergoing surgery to remove appendix

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, July 26

The Denver Broncos' top offseason signing will start training camp on the sideline. Pass rusher Randy Gregory (shoulder) will be placed on the physically unable to perform list ahead of camp, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Tuesday.

news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates absent from training camp as he seeks long-term deal

As expected, Bengals safety Jessie Bates did not report to training camp on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

