Kyler Murray's Cardinals teammates confident in QB's work ethic, knowledge for game

Kyler Murray's Arizona Cardinals teammates have no concern when it comes to their quarterback's study habits.

Following news Monday that Murray's contract extension with the Cardinals included a clause mandating "independent study" each game week, Arizona tight end Zach Ertz and safety Budda Baker backed their quarterback's focus and aptitude for the game.

"Anytime I brought up questions about how their defense was playing certain techniques or whatever, he knew what I was talking about," Ertz said Tuesday, via the team website's Darren Urban. "From my standpoint, I'm not in there watching film with him, obviously … but anytime I wanted to talk about certain techniques they were doing or something I saw based on my study, he was on the same page with me the majority of the time."

Murray officially signed his five-year, $230.5 million extension on Monday and with it came the revelation that there was an addendum stating he was required to complete at least four hours of independent study each game week during the season throughout the course of his deal.

"The addendum is what it is, but in my opinion, Kyler knows the playbook inside and out," Ertz said.

For Baker, he has no doubts in regard to the work and focus on football showcased by Murray, a two-time Pro Bowler and former AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"I know that K1 is a hard worker," the four-time Pro Bowl safety said. "Guys are all different. Some guys like to stay at the facility and watch film, some guys like to watch film not on their team-issued iPads (but) in their big (meeting) rooms. Some guys at home.

"He just got paid so everything is good. All he thinks about is football anyway."

Murray's maturity and focus came under scrutiny earlier this year as the QB's onus on getting a new contract dominated Arizona's offseason headlines.

Just moving on and getting the deal done was paramount for head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who sidestepped any addendum talk.

"Honestly, my whole entire role in (the contract) was prayer and pleading to both parties," Kingsbury said.

With Murray's new deal on the books and talk of the addendum now addressed, it appears the Cardinals are very much ready to move on.

For Kingsbury and Co. that means rebounding from a sour ending to the 2021 campaign and chasing a championship. That's something Kingsbury has had faith in Murray doing since the two joined the franchise in the same year.