Around the NFL

Kyle Shanahan: Niners not interested in veteran safety Earl Thomas 

Published: Aug 26, 2020 at 08:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cross another team off the list of potential landing spots for veteran safety Earl Thomas.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday his team isn't interested in adding the seven-time Pro Bowler.

"I'm real happy with our safeties and I mean nothing against Earl, but there wasn't interest because we have our team," Shanahan said, via KNBR. "We have the guys that we want in our spot and this is how we planned it. We've got some good competition there too with the guys that have been behind them. I'm real excited about our group."

The Niners have a starting tandem in Jimmy Ward (who signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract this spring) and Jaquiski Tartt.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport mentioned the Niners as a possible landing spot for Thomas. With Richard Sherman already on the squad, the link makes some sense, but safety isn't a major need for a team dealing with injuries at other positions.

With the Dallas Cowboys not expected to actively pursue Thomas and the Niners insisting they're not in the running, the landing spots are quickly drying up after the veteran was cut by Baltimore for detrimental conduct.

Perhaps it's all contract posturing at this stage, and suitors will line up if the price tag isn't too prohibitory. Or perhaps the interest in adding one of the best safeties of a generation truly isn't deep.

Related Content

Dallas Goedert: Eagles can cause 'nightmares for defensive coordinators'
news

Dallas Goedert: Eagles can cause 'nightmares for defensive coordinators'

The Eagles love to mash opponents with two-tight end sets. With Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert back for Year 3 together, that strategy should bear fruit once again.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Dolphins, 27-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Dolphins' Josh Rosen on third chance: 'Definitely going to seize the opportunity'

Josh Rosen is third on the QB depth chart in Miami but instead of seeking a trade, the former No. 10 overall pick is embracing his circumstances. 
'Hard Knocks' recap: Will no preseason games hurt longshots?
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Will no preseason games hurt longshots?

It's not just Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff who misses the canceled preseason games. NFL Network's Dan Hanzus kind of agrees in his latest recap of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
Joe Judge considering having Daniel Jones practice sans red jersey: 'We'll pop his pads a little bit'
news

Joe Judge considering having Daniel Jones practice sans red jersey: 'We'll pop his pads a little bit'

With no preseason games, Giants rookie coach Joe Judge said Tuesday he's considering taking the red jersey off Daniel Jones to 'pop the pads' a bit and get his QB ready for the regular season. 
Minnesota Vikings defensive back Mackensie Alexander walks off the field following warmups against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 3, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Vikings 26-23. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander arrested for battery in Florida after leaving camp

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander departed training camp Tuesday as the Okeechobee County (Florida) Sheriff's Office searches for his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, who disappeared Monday.
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) looks on from the sideline during to the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

49ers DE Nick Bosa week-to-week with muscle strain in leg

Reigning AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa is week-to-week with a muscle strain in his leg, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. 
Falcons OC Dirk Koetter planning for 15-25 touches per game for Todd Gurley
news

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter planning for 15-25 touches per game for Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley saw his carries decrease before his exit from L.A. Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter knows his knee has been an issue and expects the running back to have between 15-25 touches per game.
Multiple teams announce plans to begin 2020 season without fans
news

Multiple teams announce plans to begin 2020 season without fans

The Bengals, Bills, Chargers, 49ers, Rams and Vikings all announced on Tuesday plans to begin the 2020 campaign without fans.
Lions cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting
news

Lions cancel practice in response to Jacob Blake shooting

The Detroit Lions canceled practice Tuesday in response to the recent shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, by Kenosha (Wis.) Police.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) looks on from the sideline during an NFL week one football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Colts in overtime 30-24. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Chargers WR Mike Williams to miss 2-4 weeks with shoulder injury

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams could miss the beginning of the 2020 season due to a sprained shoulder, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Bill Nunn named contributor finalist for Hall of Fame Class of 2021
news

Bill Nunn named contributor finalist for Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Bill Nunn, who served as a scout and assistant director of player personnel for the Steelers from 1968 to 2014, has been selected as the contributor finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL