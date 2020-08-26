Kyle Shanahan: Niners not interested in veteran safety Earl Thomas 

Cross another team off the list of potential landing spots for veteran safety Earl Thomas.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday his team isn't interested in adding the seven-time Pro Bowler.

"I'm real happy with our safeties and I mean nothing against Earl, but there wasn't interest because we have our team," Shanahan said, via KNBR. "We have the guys that we want in our spot and this is how we planned it. We've got some good competition there too with the guys that have been behind them. I'm real excited about our group."

The Niners have a starting tandem in Jimmy Ward (who signed a three-year, $28.5 million contract this spring) and Jaquiski Tartt.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport mentioned the Niners as a possible landing spot for Thomas. With Richard Sherman already on the squad, the link makes some sense, but safety isn't a major need for a team dealing with injuries at other positions.

With the Dallas Cowboys not expected to actively pursue Thomas and the Niners insisting they're not in the running, the landing spots are quickly drying up after the veteran was cut by Baltimore for detrimental conduct.