Koh Knows: Christian McCaffrey a fantasy buy low?

» James Jones wore a damn suit hoodie on NFL Players Only. Amazing. Although, let me tell ya, I give myself partial credit for this. First time I met Jones was a few weeks back in the NFL Network locker room after my taping of NFL Fantasy Live and before his taping of Players Only. Told him it was great to meet him, that I was a fan but that I was disappointed that he wasn't wearing a hoodie. I told him he needed a suit hoodie in the worst way as a total joke. The dude ran with it and actually got said suit hoodie and he proceeded, obviously, to have the greatest show in the history of shows.