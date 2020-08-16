Around the NFL

Kittle on new contract: 'I can just go out there and play football and run through someone's face' 

Published: Aug 15, 2020 at 11:09 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After signing off on Friday in a style tailor-made for a professional wrestler, George Kittle exuded much of the same energy on Saturday while talking about his shiny, new contract.

With padded practices set to kick off for the 49ers in two days, Kittle is still in the "pre-match promo" phase of his preparation for the main event that is the season opener on Sept. 13. Making his first appearance in front a hot mic since agreeing to a five-year extension on Thursday, the big-money tight end expressed his enthusiasm about getting a deal done.

"Now, I can go onto a football field and not have any worries about anything. I don't have to worry about getting injured. I don't have to worry about anything. I can just go out there and focus on football, which is the best job in the world. I get paid to play football," Kittle told reporters. "Now I'm taken care of and my family's taken care of and now I can just focus on that…I can just go out there and play football and run through someone's face and I'm really excited about that."

Having long-term security prior to mixing it up in training camp is something Kittle stated was important to him, an idea Niners brass clearly felt similarly about. The multi-year pact means the soon-to-be 27-year-old will continue running like the wind in San Francisco for the bulk of his prime.

Kittle's market-shaking deal is a clear sign that the All-Pro is viewed by management as a building block for success in 2020 and beyond. As the highest-paid tight end in NFL history, the 49ers star is proud to be the flag-bearer for how guys at the position will be valued in the future.

"I think it's a step in the right direction," he said. "I think, overall, tight ends are occasionally [forgotten] about or not advertised enough and I think the fact that guys are exploding through the ceiling that was set with me, Travis Kelce had a fantastic new deal, I know [Zach] Ertz is about to get one. The guys that are just blowing through that, it's just fun to see. I think tight ends will just continue to prove that we're worth a lot to the team and I'm just thankful that the Niners organization believed in me and gave me that opportunity."

Considering the figures Kittle and the recently-extended Kelce agreed to, there's a great chance the upcoming campaign will put an end to the days of game-changing tight ends slipping under the radar.

Related Content

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) is shown on the sidelines during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday August 30, 2018 in Baltimore. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Washington QB Alex Smith expected to be activated from PUP list as soon as Sunday

Washington quarterback Alex Smith (leg) is expected to be activated from the physically unable to perform list as soon as Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night, per a source informed of the situation.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a second quarter gain of 9 yards to the 49ers 30 yard line during an NFL Super Bowl LIV football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Shanahan: 49ers 'hoping' but 'not counting on' Deebo Samuel to play Week 1

It's too early to say whether wide receiver Deebo Samuel will play in the season opener. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is still leaving the door open, though.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Packers defeated the Vikings 23-10. (Scott Boehm via AP)
news

Mike McCarthy excited to add Everson Griffen: 'He brings it every down'

When Mike McCarthy was coaching the Packers, Everson Griffen was 'always a primary focus,' as a Vikings pass rusher. McCarthy is excited to have him in Dallas now for each of their first seasons with the Cowboys.
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy gives Patrick Mahomes memorable compliment
news

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy gives Patrick Mahomes memorable compliment

Longtime Chiefs assistant Eric Bieniemy thinks highly of reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and had an emphatic and memorable way of showing it on Saturday. 
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) warms up against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL NFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Packers 37-20. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Roundup: Packers kicker Mason Crosby returns to practice

The Packers got their kicker back. Green Bay's longtime starter Mason Crosby returned to practice Saturday after a two-week stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list.  
Packers, NT Kenny Clark signs 4-year, $70M extension
news

Packers, NT Kenny Clark signs 4-year, $70M extension

Green Bay's Kenny Clark becomes the highest-paid nose tackle in league history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero report. 
In TE Darren Waller, Jon Gruden sees an inspirational 'superstar'
news

In TE Darren Waller, Jon Gruden sees an inspirational 'superstar'

In the wake of George Kittle and Travis Kelce signing lucrative extensions, Raiders coach Jon Gruden pointed out he believes the Raiders also have a "superstar" at tight end, who's also an inspiration to many. 
Minnesota Vikings inside linebacker Cameron Smith (59) takes a defensive position during an NFL preseason game against the New Orleans Saints, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 in New Orleans. (Margaret Bowles via AP)
news

Mike Zimmer: Cam Smith can have normal life, maybe play again

Testing positive for COVID-19 ended up being "a blessing" for Vikings LB Cam Smith, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer believes as it ended up revealing the 23-year-old's need for heart surgery. 
As Eagles get Jalen Hurts 'comfortable,' Nate Sudfeld is likely QB2
news

As Eagles get Jalen Hurts 'comfortable,' Nate Sudfeld is likely QB2

Eagles coach Doug Pederson explained Friday that Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld will get "the reps they need," while Jalen Hurts will need time to get "comfortable," likely indicating Hurts will be No. 3 on the depth chart. 
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
news

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 'working like crazy' with Chiefs first team

Deemed a perfect fit for the Super Bowl champs since he was drafted 32nd overall, Clyde Edwards-Helaire is already running with the first team at training camp. 
Darren Waller: Henry Ruggs is as fast as a roach when the lights turn on
news

Darren Waller: Henry Ruggs is as fast as a roach when the lights turn on

Raiders tight end Darren Waller got to see rookie Henry Ruggs' speed up close at training camp this week and it was "even crazier in person."
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL