Kirk Cousins' four TDs send Redskins to playoffs

T'was a rough week for road teams when all through the league, not a club was safe, not even the Steelers. Week 16 was chock full of upsets, most definitely a result of Saint Nick granting the wishes of a few long-forgotten franchises at the tail end of the holiday season. As of Monday morning, only five away squads had stolen wins from their hosts; it's no surprise that as the weather turns colder, home-field advantage stiffens. However, such road failures only highlight and isolate the best performances of the weeks.