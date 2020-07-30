Kelce scoffs at Patrick Mahomes' Top 100 ranking: 'It's TV land'

The culmination of this year's Top 100 Players of 2020 ended with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking notes and teammate Travis Kelce sounding off.
"It's TV land, man," Kelce told reporters on Thursday during a conference call. "It is what it is."
In Wednesday night's final episode reveal on NFL Network, Mahomes came in at No. 4 overall and No. 3 at his position behind Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson, who ended up at No. 2 and No. 1 overall respectively. It was the second year in a row Mahomes came in at No. 4 overall.
Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, was quick to give his thoughts after the reveal with a simple note-taking emoji, which could be directed at the rest of the league as the Top 100 is determined by vote of the NFL players.
Not only did Mahomes lead the Chiefs to the promised land in Super Bowl LIV, the 24-year-old was named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2018 after his first full season as a starter. Although winning the Super Bowl didn't improve Mahomes' Top 100 ranking, his incredible play on the field earned him a half-billion dollar contract this offseason, and the sky is the limit for a QB entering his fourth season in the NFL.
Regardless of where Mahomes ranks in TV land, Kelce can rest assured the No. 1 QB in his heart will be a Kansas City Chief for a very long time.
"You can't tell me there's a better quarterback in the NFL," Kelce said. "It's a fun time to be a Kansas City Chief and that's because number 1-5 is in the building."