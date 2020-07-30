Kelce scoffs at Patrick Mahomes' Top 100 ranking: 'It's TV land'

The culmination of this year's Top 100 Players of 2020 ended with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking notes and teammate Travis Kelce sounding off.

"It's TV land, man," Kelce told reporters on Thursday during a conference call. "It is what it is."

In Wednesday night's final episode reveal on NFL Network, Mahomes came in at No. 4 overall and No. 3 at his position behind Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson, who ended up at No. 2 and No. 1 overall respectively. It was the second year in a row Mahomes came in at No. 4 overall.