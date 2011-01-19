Keeping QB Hasselbeck with Seahawks is top offseason goal

"I want to make sure that we're able to do all of the things that we believe are important," Carroll said. "The balance we want to create, the attitude about the running game, the toughness that it brings to our whole football team. The approach and all, a lot of those things had nothing to do with the coach. It just had to do with me getting the job done, and being able to facilitate that to come to life. I didn't get it done."