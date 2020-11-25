Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads Pro Bowl fan voting

Kansas City quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, with 143,355 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.

Seattle quarterback ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ (139,839 votes) ranks second overall, while Minnesota running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ (131,875 votes), Kansas City tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ (127,868 votes) and Arizona wide receiver ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ (127,039 votes) round out the top five.

Two of the top five vote-getters – Mahomes and Cook – are age 25 while six first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

The Pittsburgh Steelres lead all clubs in total votes received. The Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills round out the current top five.

Fan voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, Dec. 17.

During the final two weeks of 2021 Pro Bowl voting – December 1-17 – fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 18.