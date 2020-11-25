Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes leads Pro Bowl fan voting

Published: Nov 25, 2020 at 05:32 PM

Kansas City quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿, with 143,355 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.

Seattle quarterback ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ (139,839 votes) ranks second overall, while Minnesota running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ (131,875 votes), Kansas City tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ (127,868 votes) and Arizona wide receiver ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ (127,039 votes) round out the top five.

Two of the top five vote-getters – Mahomes and Cook – are age 25 while six first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.

The Pittsburgh Steelres lead all clubs in total votes received. The Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills round out the current top five.

 Fan voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, Dec. 17.

During the final two weeks of 2021 Pro Bowl voting – December 1-17 – fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 18.

The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995. The roster reveal will be aired on NFL Network in late December.

AFC

Table inside Article
Pos. Player, Team Votes
QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs 143,355
RB Derrick Henry, Titans 126,799
RB Andy Janovich, Titans 50,640
WR Stefon Diggs, Bills 109,537
TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs 127,868
T Mekhi Becton, Jets 41,193
G Joel Bitonio, Browns 58,977
C David Andrews, Patriots 51,482
K Rodrigo Blankenship, Colts 44,865
RS Andre Roberts, Bills 50,847
DE Myles Garrett, Browns 95,374
DT Chris Jones, Chiefs 54,987
OLB T.J. Watt, Steelers 69,924
ILB Zach Cunningham, Texan 27,731
CB Marlon Humphrey, Ravens 53,821
SS Tyrann Mathieu, Chiefs 70,941
FS Justin Simmons, Broncos 74,568
P Braden Mann, Jets 26,248
ST Chris Board, Ravens 40,379
LS Kameron Canaday, Steelers 48,869

NFC

Table inside Article
Pos. Player, Team Votes
QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks 139,839
RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings 131,875
FB Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers 112,798
WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals 127,039
TE T.J. Hockenson, Lions 54,312
T David Bakhtiari, Packers 82,172
G Alex Cappa, Buccaneers 31,705
C Jason Kelce, Eagles 40,358
K Younghoe Koo, Falcons 75,673
RS Cordarrelle Patterson, Bears 79,010
DE Brian Burns, Panthers 50,054
DT Aaron Donald, Rams 83,143
OLB Khalil Mack, Bears 47,689
ILB Devin White, Buccaneers 78,750
CB Marshon Lattimore, Saints 31,053
SS Budda Baker, Cardinals 95,234
FS Logan Ryan, Giants 42,722
P Johnny Hekker, Rams 41,011
ST Nick Bellore, Seahawks 43,906
LS Hunter Bradley, Packers 45,837

Related Content

news

Six things to watch for during NFL Thanksgiving doubleheader

The annual NFL Thanksgiving slate of games offers a buffet of action with the Houston Texans (3-7) facing the Detroit Lions (4-6) and the Washington Football Team (3-7) playing the Dallas Cowboys (3-7).
news

Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul dies at 54

Dallas Cowboys strength and conditioning coordinator Markus Paul, a six-season NFL veteran who went on to work for multiple teams as a strength coach for more than two decades, died at the age of 54 on Wednesday, the Cowboys announced. 
news

Ravens discipline strength and conditioning coach for conduct related to recent COVID-19 cases

A Ravens strength and conditioning coach was punished by the team for failing to report coronavirus symptoms, not consistently wearing a mask or a tracking device, which might have contributed to the team's recent COVID-19 cases, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder, president Jason Wright will not attend game due to COVID close contact

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder, his wife Tanya and Washington team president Jason Wright will not travel with the team for its game Thursday after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced in a statement Wednesday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL