Kansas City Chiefs clinch first AFC playoff berth

Published: Dec 06, 2020 at 11:23 PM
A defense of the Lombardi Trophy is now officially set.

The Kansas City Chiefs became the first AFC team to clinch a playoff berth by way of their 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.

Following the New Orleans Saints clinching a postseason berth earlier on Sunday, the Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl champions, have punched their playoff ticket for the sixth straight season. The Pittsburgh Steelers can be the third time overall and of Week 13 to wrap up a playoff spot if they win Monday against the Washington Football Team.

With the win of the AFC West-rival Broncos, the Chiefs won their seventh in a row this season thanks to big games from ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿.

Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in last season's Super Bowl and has now taken a needed step in its bid to repeat.

