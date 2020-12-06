Around the NFL

New Orleans Saints become first team to clinch playoff spot

Published: Dec 06, 2020 at 04:18 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

With their victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints have won nine in a row along with the race to become the first NFL team to secure a postseason berth.

The Saints have punched their ticket to the 2020 playoffs on the strength of their 21-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons coupled with the Chicago Bears' loss to the Detroit Lions.

New Orleans (10-2) was the only NFC team able to clinch a postseason spot in Week 13, while the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs can still lock up postseason bids before the week has concluded.

Should the Chiefs win Sunday night against the Broncos, they will clinch a playoff spot, and the same goes for the Steelers on Monday against Washington.

This is New Orleans' fourth straight season heading to the playoffs. The Saints' win on Sunday came with Taysom Hill once again filling in nicely for the injured Drew Brees as Hill threw a pair of touchdown passes and running back Alvin Kamara also ran in a score.

