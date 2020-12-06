New Orleans Saints become first team to clinch playoff spot

With their victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints have won nine in a row along with the race to become the first NFL team to secure a postseason berth.

The Saints have punched their ticket to the 2020 playoffs on the strength of their 21-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons coupled with the Chicago Bears' loss to the Detroit Lions.

New Orleans (10-2) was the only NFC team able to clinch a postseason spot in Week 13, while the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs can still lock up postseason bids before the week has concluded.

Should the Chiefs win Sunday night against the Broncos, they will clinch a playoff spot, and the same goes for the Steelers on Monday against Washington.