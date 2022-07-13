Justin Reid believes Chiefs offense will maintain success without Tyreek Hill: 'It's going to be fireworks'

Sans Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs offense won't miss a beat this upcoming season, at least according to Kansas City's newest defensive star.

Joining the Good Morning Football crew on Wednesday, Chiefs safety Justin Reid looked right into his designated camera and laid out exactly why Patrick Mahomes and Co. will continue their high-flying act in 2022 despite losing its featured aerialist over the offseason.

"The Chiefs offense is going to do what we always do. We're going to come out, we're going to put up 100 points," Reid said. "We have the greatest football quarterback in the game. The top-three, in no particular order, although I'm sure you guys can guess who is my number one: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers. And when you have a quarterback, and you have an offensive system, a coordinator that is able to just mix things up all the time -- you're always going to put up points.

"We're going to combine that with great football across the board. Complimentary offense, defense, special teams, and we're going to go out and win games. We're in the toughest division in the NFL, that's no secret. It's going to be fireworks every time anybody plays and you're gonna want to watch that."

Although K.C.'s last season ended one win short of reaching a third consecutive Super Bowl, the Chiefs offense continued to thrill along the way averaging 28.2 points and 396.8 yards per game. The unit wasn't as dominant compared to year's past with turnover issues and a lack of a consistent run game hamstringing its potency, but in their first year behind a reconstructed offensive line in 2021, the Chiefs maintained success offensively for the most part.

Hill's exit seemingly came out of nowhere this offseason and the Chiefs instantly lost their most productive receiver since Mahomes took the league by storm in 2018. Hill had even come off his most productive season in 2021, hauling in 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns. After fulfilling Hill's trade request this offseason, the Chiefs signed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but adequately replacing a receiver like Hill is far fetched based on how unique a weapon the six-time Pro Bowler was in K.C.'s system.

Arguments can be had about Kansas City's inconsistent defense leading to the team's demise in 2021. With the unit parting ways with it's captain this offseason, safety Tyrann Mathieu, the Chiefs looked to get younger at the position. As it turns out, Reid's journey to Kansas City this offseason was influenced by a call from Mahomes.