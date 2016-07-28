Justin Forsett: 'What is running back by committee?'

"I grew up on old-school running backs," Forsett said. "I love watching them play -- Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders, all those guys. Of course, if you are a running back -- everybody wants to be on the field all the time. I want to put myself in a position where they can't take me off the field. That is my mentality. At the end of the day, everybody has their role, and I'll let Coach decide that."