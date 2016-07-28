Around the NFL

Justin Forsett: 'What is running back by committee?'

Published: Jul 28, 2016 at 03:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens backfield enters training camp as a jumble of questions.

Presumptive starter Justin Forsett is coming off a season-ending broken arm. Buck Allen had fumbling problems last year. Lorenzo Taliaferro hasn't proven to be a consistent option and has a limited skill set. Kenneth Dixon is a rookie. Terrance West has played for three teams in two years. Trent Richardson eats faster than he runs.

In short: Baltimore's backfield seems destined for committee work in 2016.

When asked how he felt about a running back by committee approach, Forsett jokingly feigned ignorance.

"What's that?" Forsett said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

A reporter -- either playing along or haplessly duped by sarcasm -- attempted to explain a running back by committee. Forsett stuck to his bit.

"What is running back by committee? I don't really know what that is," he said, tongue still in cheek.

The reporter persisted once more -- come on, intrepid newsperson! Get the joke! -- to explain the concept.

"Yeah, I don't understand that!" Forsett cracked, laughing.

Forsett's comedy bit oozed with sarcasm, but it underscores the idea that the career journeyman wants to carry the load.

"I grew up on old-school running backs," Forsett said. "I love watching them play -- Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders, all those guys. Of course, if you are a running back -- everybody wants to be on the field all the time. I want to put myself in a position where they can't take me off the field. That is my mentality. At the end of the day, everybody has their role, and I'll let Coach decide that."

One thing Forsett has in his favor is that the running game did struggle last season, especially when he was out of the lineup. On the balance, the Ravens fell to 1,478 total rushing yards in 2015, down from 2,019 in 2015.

But the 30-year-old back himself doesn't exactly have a history of consistent success. His first season in Baltimore in 2014 was a Pro Bowl year, but it was also his first with more than 120 carries and more than 650 yards.

While Forsett believes he can carry the load, the Ravens seemed destined to shuffle carries, at least until the players separate themselves on the field.

NFL Media's Mike Garafolo noted on NFL Network's NFL HQ Thursday morning that rookie Kenneth Dixon has a "legitimate shot" to earn snaps early in the season. The fourth-round pick provides shiftiness, one-cut explosiveness and a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Dixon will have to fend off several other backups for carries, but he owns the talent to create a true committee attack in Baltimore -- even if Forsett will pretend not to know what that means.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars in trade

Laviska Shenault Jr. is receiving a change of scenery in his third NFL season. The Jaguars traded Shenault to the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

news

Lions releasing LB Jarrad Davis, 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is being released by the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. This move ends the former first-round pick's second stint in Detroit. Joining Davis in being cut by the Lions Monday was 'Hard Knocks' favorite WR Kalil Pimpleton, who had been signed by Detroit as a UDFA.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers finalizing restructured contract to keep QB in San Francisco

In a surprising twist, Jimmy Garoppolo's time in San Francisco is not over. Garoppolo will remain with the 49ers as an experienced backup to Trey Lance, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.

news

Dolphins release veteran RB Sony Michel

Sony Michel, a former Patriots first-rounder who signed with the Dolphins in May as a free agent, was cut on Monday, the team announced.

news

Steelers RB Najee Harris sustained Lisfranc injury in camp, but remains on track to start Week 1

After making his 2022 preseason debut this weekend, RB Najee Harris said that he'd been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain in his foot that he reportedly suffered on Day 1 of training camp. Nevertheless, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Harris remains on track to start Week 1 at the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets WR Denzel Mims shines in preseason finale after trade request: 'I'm hungry'

After making a trade request last week, New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims went out and scored the first touchdown of his career -- preseason or regular season -- against the New York Giants.

news

Giants' Brian Daboll on WR Kenny Golladay: 'He's competed...he's done what we've asked him to do'

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has struggled throughout the preseason, but head coach Brian Daboll has still been complimentary of the big-contract WR's competition level.

news

Head coach Mike Tomlin will name Steelers' starting quarterback 'at our leisure'

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been the leader in the clubhouse all along for the starting QB job and did nothing to lose that standing Sunday, but head coach Mike Tomlin still intends to wait to name a starter.

news

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 10-1: Tom Brady No. 1 one more time

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Which 10 players make up Nos. 10-1?

news

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 20-11: Micah Parsons debuts at No. 16; Bills QB Josh Allen at No. 13

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Which 10 players make up Nos. 20-11?

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The final week of preseason play concluded on Sunday with a pair of games. Here's What We Learned.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE