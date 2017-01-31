Around the NFL

Junior Galette to sign third contract with Redskins

Published: Jan 31, 2017 at 08:38 AM

Third time's a charm for Junior Galette.

After spending two seasons with the Washington Redskins without playing a down, the defensive end will sign his third contract with the team on Wednesday.

Galette announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "5 years of my Prime Left I Promise to give it everything I have..."

Galette signed a one-year deal with the Redskins in 2015 before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp. Washington signed Galette to another one-year deal in March 2016 before suffering *another* Achilles injury, this one to the opposite leg, during a non-football related workout.

Before his tragic two years in D.C., Galette was a talented, troubled pass rusher with the Saints. The 28-year-old hybrid end produced back-to-back double-digit sack seasons in 2013 and 2014 and earned a four-year extension in the process. But during the 2015 offseason, Galette was arrested on domestic violence and battery charges -- both of which were eventually dropped -- and was dealing with a torn pectoral that potentially needed surgery. The confluence of those scenarios made Galette expendable, and New Orleans released him

Galette has not played a meaningful down since, but Washington is hopeful that the oft-injured end can put together another dynamic year in 2017 and give the 'Skins a pass rush they've sorely missed the last two seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL teams, players honor military on Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, NFL players and teams paid homage to America's servicemen and women.
news

Texans WR Nico Collins (calf) ruled out vs. Bengals

With 23 Houston Texans players appearing on the injury report on Wednesday, wide receiver Nico Collins (calf) was one of eight players ruled out for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) listed as questionable vs. Saints

Justin Jefferson (hamstring) indicated Thursday he wouldn't return unless at 100%, but the Vikings left the door open for him to possibly play Sunday by listing him as questionable vs. the Saints. 
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (back) questionable to play Sunday vs. Texans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (back bruise) is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: Three things to watch for in Colts-Patriots in Germany

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down three things to watch for when the Indianapolis Colts face off against the New England Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills' Von Miller not seeking revenge against Broncos this week: 'I left on good terms'

Von Miller is set to face the Broncos for the first time after spending 10 years in Denver, but the Bills pass rusher isn't calling it a revenge game.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy takes ownership of turnovers: 'I have to be smart with the ball'

Coming off the 49ers' bye week, QB Brock Purdy took ownership of his recent turnovers and feels ready end San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
news

Tyson Bagent bests Bryce Young: Undrafted rookie QBs move to 2-0 vs. No. 1 overall rookie QBs in common draft era

Bears QB Tyson Bagent became the second undrafted rookie in the common draft era to earn a win over a No. 1 overall rookie QB in Bryce Young on Thursday night. 
news

WR Adam Thielen: Panthers' offense 'not hitting on any cylinders' 

The Carolina Panthers lost 16-13 to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, and wide receiver Adam Thielen expressed his frustration. "We're just not hitting on all cylinders right now. We're not hitting on any cylinders," Thielen said. 
news

Bears RB D'Onta Foreman scores game-winning TD in first game against former team

The Chicago Bears defeated the Carolina Panthers, 16-13, on Thursday night, a victory which was decided by a third-quarter touchdown run by D'Onta Foreman, who spent the 2022 season with Carolina.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Bears' win over the Panthers on Thursday night

Behind a trio of field goals and a touchdown by former Panther D'Onta Foreman, the Chicago Bears defeated Carolina 16-13 Thursday night.