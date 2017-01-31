Junior Galette to sign third contract with Redskins

After spending two seasons with the Washington Redskins without playing a down, the defensive end will sign his third contract with the team on Wednesday.
Galette announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, "5 years of my Prime Left I Promise to give it everything I have..."
Galette signed a one-year deal with the Redskins in 2015 before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp. Washington signed Galette to another one-year deal in March 2016 before suffering *another* Achilles injury, this one to the opposite leg, during a non-football related workout.
Before his tragic two years in D.C., Galette was a talented, troubled pass rusher with the Saints. The 28-year-old hybrid end produced back-to-back double-digit sack seasons in 2013 and 2014 and earned a four-year extension in the process. But during the 2015 offseason, Galette was arrested on domestic violence and battery charges -- both of which were eventually dropped -- and was dealing with a torn pectoral that potentially needed surgery. The confluence of those scenarios made Galette expendable, and New Orleans released him.
Galette has not played a meaningful down since, but Washington is hopeful that the oft-injured end can put together another dynamic year in 2017 and give the 'Skins a pass rush they've sorely missed the last two seasons.