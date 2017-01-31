Junior Galette to sign third contract with Redskins

Before his tragic two years in D.C., Galette was a talented, troubled pass rusher with the Saints. The 28-year-old hybrid end produced back-to-back double-digit sack seasons in 2013 and 2014 and earned a four-year extension in the process. But during the 2015 offseason, Galette was arrested on domestic violence and battery charges -- both of which were eventually dropped -- and was dealing with a torn pectoral that potentially needed surgery. The confluence of those scenarios made Galette expendable, and New Orleans released him.