Julio Jones' 'dumb (expletive)' penalty encapsulates Titans' terrible day vs. Cardinals

Tennessee's acquisition of ﻿Julio Jones﻿ was hailed as a move that could push the Titans toward legitimate Super Bowl contention.

In Week 1, it didn't do much more than set them back, at least on one regrettable snap.

Facing a second-and-long situation and a 10-point deficit midway through the first quarter, Tennessee finally saw some positive rushing yards from Derrick Henry to set up a third-and-1. Well, it would have been a third-and-1, had Jones not gotten into a shoving match with the smaller Cardinals defensive back ﻿Byron Murphy﻿.

The extracurricular activity earned Jones a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness, turning the third-and-1 into third-and-16. The next play, J.J. Watt disrupted a screen, forcing an errant ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿ throw into the turf. The defender nearest the incomplete pass? Murphy.

The Titans were forced to punt, and the next time they regained possession, they netted a grand total of five yards before punting again. A rough start became a game-long nightmare offensively and led to a 38-13 season-opening defeat to Arizona.

"That's absolutely nothing that we coach or teach," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Jones' penalty on Monday. "So, that would fall into the category of dumb s--- that hurts the team, right there, in bold letters."

Though early, the penalty buried the Titans' best offensive chance to that point and before long, they'd trail 17-0. At the time of the handoff to Henry, the league's reigning rushing champ had a total of -2 rushing yards.

Jones wasn't able to do much of anything in the passing game, either, finishing with three receptions for 29 yards in a stat sheet line that exists as a microcosm of Tennessee's terrible day.

"We got off to a poor start. It took us a while to play complementary football," Vrabel explained. "Other than defensively, I would say that we did handle the tempo. I felt like we were ready to go and we subbed when we needed to sub, forced them to use some timeouts but then too many X plays. We didn't make 'em earn it. We felt like we needed to make 'em earn it.