Around the NFL

Julio Jones, Deion Jones still dealing with foot injuries

Published: Jul 22, 2019 at 05:08 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons opened training camp practices Monday, but two key players remained with the rehab group.

Julio Jones and Deion Jones were both dressed for practice with helmets but worked on the side field with the team training staff, per Kelsey Conway of the team's official website.

Coach Dan Quinn said after practice that neither player's issue was serious.

"(Julio) and Deion are still working, coming off of foot injuries," he said. "So we are going to do, at all cost, with every player always take great care of them. Looking forward and them getting ready. As the practices go, we'll ramp them up into the space that we need to. Neither of them participated in the offseason program due to their foot injury, or rehab, in both cases. So when they're getting closer they'll get more (work)."

It's hardly a big deal for two veterans to be eased into workouts, especially given their injury history and status on the squad. Deion Jones was relegated to just six games in 2018 due to a foot injury. While the linebacker was able to return at the end of the season, there is no rush to push the key defender early in camp after the Falconsjust handed him a new contract.

Julio Jones, meanwhile, reported for camp despite not yet getting a new deal. Quinn noted that Julio working with the rehab group had nothing to do with any contract situation. On July 26 of last year, the Falcons and Jones reworked his contract. The Falcons have insisted throughout the offseason they'd get a deal done with the superstar receiver before the start of the season.

During practice, veteran safety J.J. Wilcox was seen limping off the field with the help of teammates. Quinn said he did not yet have an update on Wilcox's status after practice.

Falcons defensive tackle Michael Bennett, who went down in practice today, suffered a broken ankle and is out indefinitely, Rapoport reported, per sources informed.

It was a whirlwind day for the Falcons, who added to their defense after losing Bennett, as Rapoport reported they signed free-agent defensive end Allen Bailey to a two-year deal worth $10.5 million. Rapoport added he will get $6 million this year with $3.5 guaranteed.

Bailey played eight seasons with the Chiefs prior to this offseason and started 13 games last year with six sacks.

Here are other injuries and transactions we're monitoring around the league on Monday:

  1. The Detroit Lions have placed defensive end Trey Flowers (shoulder) on the physically unable to perform list, the team announced. Flower underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.
  1. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be sidelined multiple weeks due to a left thumb injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Michael Giardi report.
  1. The Vikings have waived running back Roc Thomas, who was recently suspended for three games for violation of the league policy on substances of abuse, Rapoport reported.
  1. Buccaneers safety Justin Evans has been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, the team announced. Evans suffered a toe injury that ended his 2018 season and did not practice with the team during offseason workouts.
  1. The Titans placed defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (knee), tight end Jonnu Smith (knee) and kicker Ryan Succop on the PUP list to start camp, the team announced. Tennessee also placed first-round pick Jeffery Simmons on the non-football injury list. Simmons suffered a torn ACL in February.
  1. The Packers have placed first-round rookie defensive back Darnell Savage on the non-football illness list, Rapoport reported. It is a "very minor" situation and he is expected to be back soon.
  1. Bills running back Frank Gore has been put on the NFI list.
  1. Jaguars safety Zedrick Woods was put on the reserve/retired list per the NFL transactions wire. Woods was an undrafted rookie who ran the fastest 40-yard dash time at the combine at 4.29 seconds.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Luke Musgrave suffered lacerated kidney in win over Chargers; Packers TE won't play vs. Detroit

Packers TE Luke Musgrave suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win vs Chargers, which required a stay in the hospital, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The injury will force Musgrave out of Thanksgiving Day's game vs. Detroit. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals confident QB Jake Browning will be able to handle starting job in place of Joe Burrow

With Joe Burrow out for the season, the Cincinnati Bengals turns to quarterback Jake Browning, who's breathing confidence into the Bengals coaching staff ahead of his first-career start. 
news

Zach Wilson doesn't believe Jets 'scapegoated' him with demotion

Following his benching this past week, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said his demotion was justified and that he doesn't feel as though he's being blamed for New York's offensive woes.
news

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce implores fans ahead of homestand: 'That Black Hole has to be real'

Las Vegas interim head coach Antonio Pierce is imploring the Raider Nation to bring the intensity to Allegiant Stadium, beginning Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens owning AFC's No. 1 seed: 'Doesn't really mean anything right now'

Following Monday night's Chiefs loss, the Ravens are the AFC's No. 1 seed heading into Sunday. But that distinction doesn't mean much to Lamar Jackson at this point in the season. 
news

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel 'fired up' about start of 'Hard Knocks'

In the first episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," head coach Mike McDaniel gave an impassioned speech to his players and staff, showcasing their journey since April 17.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson undergoes successful shoulder surgery, expected to be ready for 2024 season

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent shoulder surgery on the displaced fracture in his throwing shoulder on Tuesday and is expected to be ready prior to the start of the 2024 season.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has 'some personal guilt' over Zach Wilson's benching

The New York Jets have finally moved on from Zach Wilson, electing to hand the reins to Tim Boyle for the team's Black Friday tilt against the Dolphins. It's a move Aaron Rodgers feels some guilt over.
news

Saints place WR Michael Thomas (knee) on injured reserve 

New Orleans Saints' three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Thomas is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) unlikely to play vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones avoided a major knee injury on Sunday, but he is unlikely to be on the field on Thanksgiving Day versus the Detroit Lions.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 11 game of the 2023 season.