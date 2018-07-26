Falcons, Julio Jones agree on revised contract

The Atlanta Falcons might just have a drama-free training camp after all.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff announced late Wednesday night that wide receiver Julio Jones will report for the start of training camp on Thursday.

The Falcons have agreed to a revised contract that adjusts Jones' salary for the 2018 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

"We have had continued dialogue all offseason with Julio and his representation," Dimitroff's statement reads. "We have come to an agreement with Julio, and we will re-address everything in 2019. I appreciate everyone's hard work and communication on this.

"This adjustment does not impede us from working on other extensions with other key members of our football team. We will continue to work on those contracts going forward."

The announcement comes just hours after Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn signed three-year extensions of their own. Although Jones had three years remaining on a five-year, $71.25 million extension signed in 2015, Rapoport reported that the two-time All-Pro was comfortable sitting out the entirety of training camp if the Falcons continued to insist that any restructuring would have to wait until after the 2018 season.

Jones' annual average of $14.25 million had fallen to ninth at his position. His contract adjustment follows the blueprint of Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown, Jones' direct competition for the league's premier wideout over the past three years. The Steelers handed Brown a new payday in 2017 after he had outplayed his old extension.

Over the past few months, the Falcons have secured the futures of their franchise quarterback, superstar receiver, head coach and general manager. This is not just a legitimate 2018 Super Bowl contender, but also one of the most stable organizations in the league.