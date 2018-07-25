Falcons sign Dimitroff, Quinn to 3-year extensions

The Atlanta Falcons are keeping their leadership together for the long-haul.

The team announced Wednesday it signed general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn to three-year contract extensions. The deals will keep the duo under contract through the 2022 season. Each had two seasons remaining on their old deals.

"The partnership between Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015," said Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement. "I believe continuity in leadership is vital to achieving the highest levels of success in any organization and, with these extensions, we ensure these two leaders will be at the helm of our franchise for years to come.

"Their shared vision and long view plan has already delivered on a variety of levels and has positioned our team for success into the future. My expectations for our team to represent our city and fans well on and off the field remain very high and so does my confidence in Dan and Thomas to make that happen."

Dimitroff joined the Falcons in 2008 as general manager after six seasons with the New England Patriots. The GM got off to a hot start, winning the Executive of the Year award from Sporting News in 2008 and 2010. Atlanta thrived early in Dimitroff's tenure, compiling five winning seasons from 2008-2012, including three straight playoff berths. The Falcons struggled for a blip during the middle of Dimitroff's run, putting his future in question. Atlanta, however, righted the ship under his leadership, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Quinn took over as head coach in Atlanta in 2015. In his first three seasons, the Falcons have compiled a 29-19 regular season record, with two playoff appearances, including the Super Bowl loss in 2016.

"I'd like to thank Arthur for displaying the confidence in Thomas and myself, and our vision for this team," Quinn said in a statement. "The partnership we have formed over the last four years has continued to get stronger and our view for how we structure this team has become even more clear. We are looking forward to the challenge in front of us, but I could not be more excited about continuing this journey with Thomas and the brotherhood."

The Falcons have done a stellar job building their roster in recent seasons under Dimitroff and Quinn. Per the team's official website, Atlanta's 2017 playoff team included 17 starters who were either drafted by the team or signed as college free agents.

Dimitroff's most memorable move since taking over as the Falcons' GM was the blockbuster draft-day trade to acquire All-Pro receiver Julio Jones in 2011.

With the Falcons taking care of Quinn and Dimitroff's contracts, the next bit of business is handling Jones' future with the franchise. The receiver is not expected to report when training camp opens Thursday as he seeks his own new deal.