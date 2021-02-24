Around the NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I don't want to leave' Pittsburgh

Published: Feb 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

JuJu Smith-Schuster is headed toward an offseason that could produce a major change for him -- he just isn't ready to embrace the thought.

The receiver is scheduled to hit free agency in less than a month, and his current team, the Steelers, doesn't appear financially capable of retaining him at or near market value, at least not in their current state. When tracked down by TMZ, Smith-Schuster said he's not yet considering a different team -- not even the two located near his home of Long Beach, California.

"To be home close to family would be cool, but at the end of the day, I want to have my legacy in Pittsburgh and retire there," Smith-Schuster told the site. "I don't want to leave."

Not wanting to leave is a nice sentiment and all, but it might be inevitable. Pittsburgh has to find a way to creatively restructure Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s large contract, which carries a $41.25 million cap hit, in order to find its way under the tightened salary cap for 2021. As it stands now, the Steelers are roughly $19 million over the projected minimum salary cap of $180 million, per Over The Cap.

As we can see from the numbers above, that's a significant gap to bridge with Roethlisberger. It feels as if more cuts are possible just to make the numbers work, and that's well before the Steelers entertain attempting to re-sign Smith-Schuster.

For now, though, Smith-Schuster only sees himself in black and gold, telling TMZ, "Until I actually get let go, other than that, I'm Pittsburgh for life."

Being more Pittsburgh than even Wiz Khalifa would mean Smith-Schuster would stick around for the remaining window of Roethlisberger's career. So while it's not all that realistic at this point, Smith-Schuster still let his thoughts on his quarterback be known, pointing out their rapport would be beneficial for both parties.

"I think he has something in the tank," Smith-Schuster said. "One thing about Big Ben is that I have that chemistry with him, so for them to even let him go or to even think about it wouldn't be the best. I would love to play with Ben. I always tell him give me four years, but obviously, he's a lot older, so we'll see how that goes."

Tuesday's news of Roethlisberger's willingness to work with the Steelers on a restructure makes his return much more possible. It could also spell the end of Smith-Schuster in Pittsburgh.

Related Content

news

Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz undergoes back surgery

After months of working toward a potential postseason return, Mitchell Schwartz was forced to watch his team lose the Super Bowl in street clothes. Now he's taking the opportunity to get his back ailment fixed.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers planning for Ben Roethlisberger return once contract is worked out 

Steelers president Art Rooney II confirmed the club wants ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ back in 2021. Rooney said in a statement that he met with Big Ben on Tuesday and sides agreed that they'll continue their partnership once his contract is worked out.
news

Cam Newton: 'Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports'

After spending the 2020 season with the Patriots, Cam Newton relayed that his perception of Bill Belichick is different from that of the outside world.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Tom Brady extension a 'possibility' 

Tom Brady﻿'s NFL career seems poised to extend beyond the two seasons for which he's signed in Tampa Bay. Bucs GM Jason Licht said that while he'll keep his conversations with Brady private, an extension is one option.
news

Falcons GM Fontenot: There's a 'balance' between building for now and future

The Atlanta Falcons hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and it's expected to be a key piece for GM Terry Fontenot as he navigates a team in need of a rebuild. 
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects 2.0 + Scott Satterfield Joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks to go over DJ's top 50 prospects 2.0 and welcome Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. 
news

Dez Bryant 'realized quick Baltimore wasn't the place for me'

After a long wait to return, WR Dez Bryant stated Tuesday on Twitter that it didn't take long for him to recognize the Ravens weren't a good fit for him, and though his time in Baltimore didn't work out, the former Pro Bowl wideout intends to play two more seasons before retiring.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid's hat, face shield displayed in Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's game-worn hat and face shield have been put on display in the hallowed venue's "Pro Football Today Gallery."
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Potential Surprise Cuts with Conor Orr

Conor Orr joins the Around The NFL room filled with heroes to talk potential surprise cuts and to look back on some stories of the great Chris Wesseling. 
news

Roundup: Texans create cap space by releasing OL Senio Kelemete, LB Peter Kalambayi

In an offseason expected to be full of cap-saving moves, the Houston Texans parted ways with two rotational players on Tuesday.
news

Alex Smith: My comeback 'definitely threw a wrench' in Washington's plan

Alex Smith﻿ wants to continue his NFL career, but, based on comments he made in a recent interview, it sounds more and more like that might happen outside of Washington.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW