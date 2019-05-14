Josh Rosen still hasn't heard from Cardinals GM Keim

"My agent gave me a call about five minutes before saying, 'Don't be surprised if this might happen.' I was like, 'Alright, it is what it is, we'll see how the cards end up falling. But you know I'm going to compete wherever I am,'" Rosen said. "So Kliff gave me an actual call a minute before it happened saying that we're going to draft Kyler. I mean, I have the most respect for Kliff. I don't slight anyone for making business decisions they think are best for them and their family, but I appreciated how he acted like a man and was very respectful. He was wishing me the best. He called me even the day after the draft wishing me good luck. And I wished him good luck. I even gave Kyler a call, sent him a text that said good luck, I'm wishing you the best.