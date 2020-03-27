Josh Allen 'still floating on cloud nine' after Diggs trade

"I'm still pumped about it," Allen told Schein, via New York Upstate. "I'm still floating on cloud nine right now. I just can't wait to get to work with him. Obviously with all this stuff going around, travelling and trying to get in touch, start throwing with him, that's going to be a little delayed. I just want to get back to work. We've been staying in contact and trying to devise a plan of how we can get together. But man, the things he can do on a football field are unbelievable. The route running. The way he can make contested catches. I've talked to him on the phone a couple times and just how cool of a dude he seems. He's going to match in very well with our wide receiver group, he's going to match within our locker room and with our team. Big-time playmaker. He's going to help us out a lot this year."