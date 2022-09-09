Around the NFL

Josh Allen on pulverizing stiff-arm: 'An example of what I'm willing to do to win a game'

Published: Sep 09, 2022 at 07:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills dominated play early in Thursday night's season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, but three turnovers kept the score tied 10-10 going into the second half.

Facing a third-and-7 on their opening drive of the game and teetering on the edge of field goal range, Josh Allen scrambled toward the sideline and, as he approached the first-down stick, stiff-armed the snot out of Rams safety Nick Scott to get the first down.

The play lit the fire.

"Just trying to make a play for the team, just doing what I can do to try to get first down," Allen said of the stiff-arm. "That's it. You know, guys appreciate that. I play hard. I want to win games no matter how I can do it. That's just, I guess, an example of what I'm willing to do to win a game and just try to get a first down and allow us to keep moving the ball. It's just all in the heat of the moment and I think guys appreciate that."

Four snaps later, Allen found Isaiah McKenzie for a 7-yard TD, and the second-half rout was on.

The Bills offense moved the ball at will in the second half, generating three consecutive TD drives. With a smothering defense, Buffalo buried the Super Bowl champs, 31-10, in their own stadium on opening night.

Allen cemented his preseason status as the MVP favorite with a do-it-all performance.

It started with a precision passing attack. With the Rams playing back to negate the explosive plays, Allen diced up the defense underneath with quick processing. On the night, he completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards, three TDs and two INTs.

After seemingly lulling the Rams to sleep with short darts, Allen unleashed his deep shots in the second half. He hit Gabe Davis for a 47-yarder as he stood in versus the blitz. Later he uncorked a 53-yard TD to Stefon Diggs to put an exclamation point on the win.

Allen also led the Bills in rushing, generating 56 yards on 10 carries with a TD. The QB earned his seventh career game with 3-plus pass TDs and 1-plus rush TD (since 2018), the most such games by a player in his first five seasons since 1950 -- only Drew Brees and Tom Brady have more such games in a career.

"I like winning. Whatever I'm asked to do, I'm willing to do," Allen said of his running. "And again, limiting the hits, obviously sliding getting out of bounds. The utmost importance there, the best ability is availability. But again, when I'm called upon to do something for my team, I'm willing to do it."

Related Content

news

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams (finger) 'ready to go' in season opener vs. Broncos

After sustaining a rare training camp injury, Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams explains his eagerness to deliver an impactful season.

news

Justin Herbert: I've been thinking about Chargers-Raiders rematch for 'past six or seven months'

Justin Herbert and the Chargers don't have to wait long for a chance at revenge against the Raiders with schedule-makers pitting the division rivals against each other to open Week 1 on Sunday.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara feels 'explosive' ahead of sixth season: 'I might have gotten faster'

Much of the offseason discussions surrounding the Saints offense revolved around Jameis Winston's return from injury, a revamped receiver corps and offensive line changes. But don't forget about Alvin Kamara.

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on loss to Bills: 'We got our ass beat, straight-up'

Jalen Ramsey offered the bluntest assessment of the Rams' 31-10 loss to the Bills to open the 2022 NFL campaign. "We got our ass beat, straight-up," Ramsey said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay on blowout loss to Bills: 'This was a humbling experience'

The Los Angeles Rams were left crestfallen by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, losing 31-10, as the 2022 Super Bowl favorites made a statement at the expense of the 2021 Super Bowl winners.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Bills' season-opening win over Rams on Thursday

Behind the brilliance in Josh Allen's arm and legs, along with a dominant Von Miller-led pass rush, the Bills kicked off the 2022 season with a statement in their victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams.

news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams "NFL Kickoff Game 2022"

news

Saints, center Erik McCoy agree to five-year extension worth up to $63.75M

Center Erik McCoy has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $63.75 million and includes more than $40 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) misses second straight practice

San Francisco tight end George Kittle has missed two straight days of practice with a groin injury, putting his availability for Sunday's opener in more doubt.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) added to Week 1 injury report

Christian McCaffrey was added to the Carolina Panthers' report Thursday with a shin injury but was a full participant in practice.

news

Russell Wilson nostalgic ahead of Broncos-Seahawks opener: 'I'll forever have love in my heart for Seattle'

Perhaps you've heard Russell Wilson returns to Seattle on Monday night. Speaking to the media Thursday, the Pro Bowl quarterback predictably spun positive when asked if fans might consider him a villain following his offseason trade.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE