Jordan Reed plans to play in 2020, drawing interest from three teams

Jordan Reed's time in Washington came to an end in February, but he plans to continue his NFL career and has drawn some attention.

Three teams are interested in the veteran tight end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Reed plans to play in 2020, Rapoport added, after the playmaker missed all of 2019 due to his latest concussion.

Head injuries have kept Reed from ever completing a full campaign in his career, setting a single-season high of 14 games in 2015. His best year came in that same season in which he caught 87 passes for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns, lighting up defenses as part of an offense coordinated by Sean McVay.

Reed's athleticism and that sparkling 2015 campaign have remained as glimmers of hope that he could again produce such numbers for an offense in need of a weapon at tight end, but he simply hasn't been available enough to replicate it. His lengthy concussion history is also a concern, especially after his most recent head injury ended his season after one preseason contest.