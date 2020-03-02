Jordan Love's comp; Okudah's inspiration; Mayfield on CeeDee

-- Ben Bartch out of Division III St. John's (Minn.) is a great story, though a knee injury sustained at the Senior Bowl kept him from participating on the field in Indy. He told me that with no Division I offers coming out of high school, he was intent on becoming "the best Division III player I can be." He credits his background in wrestling for helping with both his work ethic and his footwork. There's something else. After dropping too many balls, Bartch made the smoothie of all smoothies a part of his diet, enabling him to go from a 250-pound tight end to a 309-pound tackle. The ingredients: seven scrambled eggs, a tub of cottage cheese, grits, peanut butter, banana and Gatorade. Umm, no thanks?