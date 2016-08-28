Around the NFL

John Harbaugh wants changes to preseason schedule

Published: Aug 28, 2016 at 04:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

John Harbaugh is not a fan of preseason football.

After watching veteran tight end Benjamin Watson tear his Achilles and rookie running back Kenneth Dixon exit with an injury in a meaningless game, the Baltimore Ravens' coach lamented the length of the preseason.

"I know the league and the Players Association is working very hard and trying to figure out ideas to work out the preseason," Harbaugh said Saturday night, via the Baltimore Sun. "These are big, fast, strong men running around out there. It's not 25 years ago. ... It's not the 70s anymore. These guys playing in these games - it's tough - and they're not meaningful games. They are important to get better, and they improve us. But we football coaches can find ways to get our guys ready and get our players evaluated without the kind of risk that a game necessarily entails."

Coaches have been exceedingly careful with key players this season, keeping many on the sidelines for all but a handful of series.

Harbaugh insisted he wasn't reacting to the injuries of Dixon and Watson, or even to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo breaking his back this weekend. Harbaugh believes it's been evident for years that an adjustment needs to be made.

"I'm really hopeful that the union and the league can get together and do something that's good for everybody, especially what's good for the players and for the fans," he said. "Maybe it's more games that are meaningful. Bigger rosters are something I think would really help. If you go more games, fewer preseason games, and bigger rosters, that's good for everybody. To me, that's something that they can put their heads together and work out. It would be a positive."

Let's not start the 18-game schedule banter again.

The bigger rosters argument that has been made by coaches could help keep players fresher, create more jobs and competition. Yet it wouldn't eliminate non-contact injuries, like the one that wiped out Watson's season.

Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs didn't disagree with Harbaugh's assessment of the preseason but admitted players need the practice before the regular season starts.

"Anytime you line up on a football field and risk getting hurt, it's out there," Suggs said. "Truth be told, we need some of these games, just maybe not four; maybe three, maybe two. But we do need some of them. But other than that, people getting hurt, it's very unfortunate. But we know it's part of the game."

When asked how many preseason games he'd like to see, Harbaugh replied: zero.

"If I had my choice, I'd go none," he said. "That might be an extreme point, but we could run scrimmages, or we could run practices against other teams and figure it out. We'd all be in the same boat. That's for people higher up than me to decide."

There is a careful balance that needs to be struck between getting players ready for the regular season and minimizing risks. Yet football as a sport is an inherent risk every time a player steps onto a field, whether for a practice, scrimmage, game or even merely individual drills.

Perhaps four preseason games aren't necessary to get ready and another reduction is in order -- in the 1970s the preseason was cut from six games to four. It is interesting to note that coaches lament practice restrictions engineered by the CBA, yet don't utilize or want the prep time preseason games provide.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys acquire DT Johnathan Hankins from Raiders in trade

The Cowboys are acquiring defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL says officials did not ask Bucs WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the two game officials seen with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not ask for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

news

Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'

Rams coach Sean McVay reacts to last week's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the rival San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

news

Bill Belichick on some Patriots players unaware of planned QB rotation vs. Bears: 'There was no lack of communication'

The Patriots Monday night's blowout loss to the Bears featured an early QB change of Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, one that surprised the rest of the locker room.

news

Justin Fields' designed runs brought 'whole different element' to Bears offense in blowout over Patriots

The Chicago Bears used their mini-bye to rework the offensive game plan, and it paid off as quarterback Justin Fields led the rushing attack with 82 yards in a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

news

Bill Belichick's plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots' Monday night loss to Bears

New England head coach Bill Belichick denied Mac Jones was benched for a poor performance on Monday, saying it was part of the plan before the game to play Jones and Bailey Zappe.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Bears' win over Patriots on Monday

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing offense keyed the Bears' lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday night.

news

Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent finger surgery and is expected to miss some time, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots "Monday Night Football" game.

news

QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night

After missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE