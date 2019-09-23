Around the NFL

John Harbaugh explains analytical approach vs. Chiefs

Published: Sep 23, 2019 at 10:47 AM

John Harbaugh knows the armchair quarterbacks have been coming for him in the aftermath of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. The Ravens coach intimated that taking on Kansas City's high-octane offense led him to do things a bit differently than he normally would. That included going for two on three occasions and going for it on fourth down four times.

With a day to let his madness marinate, Harbaugh defended his bold strategy.

"We're standing by our decisions," he told reporters Monday. "Our decisions gave us the best chance to win the game in that particular game. These are not like league choices. These are determined by this game and for this game specifically in that venue. Weather is even factored into it. There's a lot of factors that go into it that are mathematically calculated, and that's why we did it. It wasn't a field-position game. It was a possession game. And making the most of each possession was what counted, and that's what we were attempting to do. For the most part, we did a really good job of it."

Two choices in particular seem to have everyone's attention. The first arose early in the second quarter with the Ravens facing fourth-and-2 from their own 47. Baltimore elected to go for it, with Lamar Jackson's pass to Marquise Brown falling incomplete. The Chiefs scored five plays later to go ahead by eight points. (To be fair, the Ravens converted a fourth-and-1 earlier in the drive, and two other fourth-down conversions led to touchdowns.)

The other decision that's come under derision is Baltimore electing to go for two early in the fourth quarter after a Mark Ingram touchdown made it an 11-point game. That attempt also failed, but Harbaugh explained he was ultimately looking to avoid overtime with the Chiefs.

"While you may think that getting it to 10 is the thing to do, it's the thing to do if you want to go into overtime," Harbaugh said "It's not the thing to do if you want to win the game in regulation, and that's what we were trying to do. ...

"If we hadn't made those decisions, especially the fourth-down decisions, we wouldn't have been within a score at the end of the game, period. That's borne out by looking back. If we get the two-point conversions, we win the game."

For what it's worth, Harbaugh's math is correct. The five-point difference in the 33-28 result could have been made up by the Ravens converting their three two-point attempts. (Of course, everything around those plays can't be neatly placed into a vacuum.) Harbaugh acknowledged that he has his backers among the analytics community, which often concludes going for it on fourth down and trying for two are optimal moves. But the two parties are not always on the same page.

"The analytics guys will tell you I don't follow the analytics nearly enough," Harbaugh said. "They'll tell you that I go by my gut way more than the analytics, and I do, because of the flow of the game, the feel of the game, situations you've been in, momentum, all those things are something as a coach you have a real sense for."

Harbaugh's long-term success suggests his instincts cannot be quantified.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers place WR Davante Adams on reserve/COVID-19 list

Green Bay could be without Davante Adams in Week 8 after announcing the star WR has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Broncos acquire LB Kenny Young from Rams in trade

With a banged-up linebackers corps, the Denver Broncos swung a trade for some aid. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Broncos are acquiring linebacker Kenny Young from the Rams.
news

Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies at age 71

NFL replay official Carl Madsen died Sunday at the age of 71. Madsen died while returning home from the Kansas City Chiefs-Tennessee Titans game.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Oct. 25

The Miami Dolphins are placing two players on injured reserve. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Banged-up Browns welcome RB Nick Chubb back to practice; QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) absent

Cleveland has been ravished by injuries in recent weeks. On Monday, the Browns welcomed two important pieces back to the practice field, neither of which were their injured QB1.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy announces he tested positive for COVID-19

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Packers DC Joe Barry tests positive for COVID-19, will likely miss 'TNF' matchup vs. Cardinals

Green Bay will likely be without defensive coordinator Joe Barry for its Thursday night game against Arizona after he tested positive for COVID-19. 
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson likely out next two weeks with PCL sprain

A PCL sprain will likely sideline Jets QB Zach Wilson for the next two weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders' Rich Bisaccia calls Derek Carr 'pretty close to the next level' after stellar Week 7 performance

Raiders QB Derek Carr was absurdly accurate in Sunday's win over the Eagles, so much so that interim coach Rich Bisaccia was unashamed to tell the world what he thinks of the 30-year-old's play this season.
news

Logan Ryan: Daniel Jones was QB1, RB1, WR1 in Giants' win over Panthers

The Giants clung to a 5-3 lead against the spiraling Panthers deep into the third quarter Sunday, searching for a big play to spark a rally. As they did all afternoon, Big Blue turned to Daniel Jones.
news

Patrick Mahomes on turnovers in Chiefs' blowout loss to Titans: 'I just pressed a little bit too early'

The Chiefs were a preseason favorite to return to the Super Bowl for a third straight season. However, seven games into the season, they're 3-4, sitting tied for last in the AFC West, 11th in the conference.
news

Zach Ertz on first game in Cards offense: 'I've never seen so much green grass in the middle of the field'

Newly acquired tight end Zach Ertz provided the cherry on top of the Cardinals' rout, catching a pass over the middle and jaunting to the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown that essentially iced the game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW