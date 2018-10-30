Around the NFL

Joey Bosa making strides to return from foot injury

Published: Oct 30, 2018 at 01:21 AM
The Los Angeles Chargers sit at 5-2 coming off a bye week and are still waiting for their best defensive player to hit the field this season.

Pass rusher Joey Bosa has been out since training camp with a foot injury. The pass rusher said on Monday he is taking baby steps towards a return.

"[It's] the first time that I'm really making some strides to get out on the field," he said, via the team's official website. "It's been a slow progression ever since I left. We kind of started from square one, literally walking on the field. You have to walk before you run. I know it's kind of silly, but it's kind of how it goes. It's simple walking. Toe walks. Heel walks. Rising up on my toes. It's just been a very slow progression."

While coach Anthony Lynn wouldn't rule out Bosa from Sunday's tilt versus the Seattle Seahawks, the pass rusher is expected to miss at least another week.

Bosa said we'll know he's ready to play when he gets in a Wednesday practice.

"From now, it's going to be a week-to-week type thing," he explained. "People keep asking me when I'm going to be ready. I'm going to be ready when my foot is ready to play. I'm not going to push it a day early, and I'm also not going to be sitting around healthy waiting to play [against] the best matchup. The second my foot is ready [to] practice on a Wednesday, I will play that week. Whether it be next week [or] two weeks from now, I'm feeling very confident in the way it's progressing that I'll be out there in the next few weeks ready to go."

Sitting at 5-2 and in prime playoff position in the AFC, the Chargers won't push Bosa back and risk re-injury.

L.A.'s defense hasn't been nearly as good as we expected entering the season -- though we could say that about nearly every NFL D in the high-flying league -- sans Bosa. Getting the bulldozing pass rusher back for the playoff push will be a key addition for the stretch run. Whenever it happens.

