Joe Montana to headline On Location pregame parties at Super Bowl LV 

Four-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Super Bowl MVP Joe Montana will be joining On Location Experiences – the Official Hospitality Partner of the NFL -- at its Super Bowl LV pregame parties in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021.

Montana will appear at each of the OLE pregame experiences and will talk about his incredible playing career, past Super Bowls, the current Super Bowl matchup, his life and so much more.

Between August 5 and September 1, guests that purchase official Super Bowl LV ticket or travel packages will be invited to an exclusive virtual meet & greet with Montana.

One of the most recognizable athletes in the world, Joe Montana has won championships at each level of the game, including leading the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowls in a nine-year stretch and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to the NCAA National Championship in 1977. A first ballot Hall of Famer in 2000, Joe was a three-time Super Bowl MVP, a two-time NFL MVP and the 1990 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year.

As the Official Hospitality Partner of the NFL, On Location's epic pregame parties include everything from locally inspired food options and premium cocktails to high-end live entertainment. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that can only be experienced in person. The best part of all? Guests will have the opportunity to hear from and interact with some of the NFL's most legendary athletes!

At Super Bowl LIV in Miami, On Location brought 14 members of the NFL 100 All-Time Team to its pregame parties in addition to several other high-profile party hosts and live entertainment from country music superstar Darius Rucker. Montana is the first of many NFL Legends on the talent list for On Location and guests can look forward to a variety of special announcements in the coming months.