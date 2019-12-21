Joe Montana first quarterback named to All-Time Team

Selected in the end of the third round out of Notre Dame in the 1979 draft, Montana didn't start right away for the 49ers but eventually took over the reins from Steve DeBerg. In 1981, Montana enjoyed his first full season as Niners starter, completing a league-high 63.7 percent of his passes and leading San Francisco to a 13-3 record, a NFC title game win over the famed Dallas Cowboys (featuring "The Catch") and the Niners' first-ever Super Bowl victory.