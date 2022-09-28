Joe Judge: Patriots won't 'turn the offense on its head' with Mac Jones out

With Mac Jones expected to miss time due to an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots are preparing contingency plans.

Predictably, the Pats have been mum about exactly how long Jones will be out, but in the meantime, veteran Brian Hoyer is expected to step in with rookie Bailey Zappe waiting in the wings.

Quarterbacks coach Joe Judge said Tuesday the plan is always to tailor the offense to the signal-caller's strengths, but he doesn't expect to rewrite the playbook.

"Obviously, Brian's done a lot of things in his career that maybe we implement, maybe we don't. We don't want to go ahead and completely turn the offense on its head," he said, via the Boston Herald. "We feel like we were making some progress. But at the same time, we're going to make sure we put guys in a position to succeed.

"There are things we could do different with Brian versus Mac versus Bailey. Absolutely for all three of them. But does that mean we're going to change our identity, what we're trying to build towards? Not necessarily."

Through three weeks, the Pats offense has been middling in just about every category, ranking 25th in scoring, 13th in rushing yards and 11th passing. Without Jones, it would make sense for the Pats to lean on the backfield tandem of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.