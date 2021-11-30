Joe Judge expects Giants offense to have 'a little bit of evolution' moving forward under Freddie Kitchens

The New York Giants won their first game of the post-Jason Garrett era primarily thanks to the defense.

Big Blue's offense didn't look markedly different against Philadelphia, with Freddie Kitchens taking over after the Giants fired Garrett last Tuesday. After a short week to prepare, Giants coach Joe Judge expects more changes to come as the season progresses into December.

"As we go through the remainder of the season, there's going to be a little bit of evolution just with the usage of our players and the personalities of some of the coaches within the play-calling and the development of the game plan will probably come on out," Judge said Monday, via the NY Post. "I'm not going to sit here and tell you that it's going to be flipped on its head immediately, but over the course of time that will naturally take place. Having a normal week does allow a lot more freedom to kind of get in there and kind of dig into some different things."

The Giants compiled just 264 total yards against the Eagles. The ground game netted just 70 rushing yards, and Daniel Jones completed 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards with a TD. New York went three-and-out on four of nine non-kneel drives and picked up 17 first downs while going 3 of 12 on third down.

If not for Big Blue's defense forcing four turnovers, it might have been the same story for Judge's team.

With a full week to install Kitchens' plan, Judge expects more evolution heading into Week 13's bout versus the Miami Dolphins.