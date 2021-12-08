Jimmy Graham didn't take offense to Aaron Rodgers' 'I own you' comment: 'We've just got to stop them'

"I've never been mic'd up as a player, and that's for good reason," Graham said. "I don't want anybody to hear the stuff I say out there, for sure. This isn't golf. ... It's a game of whupping the man across from you, simple as that, so there's not a lot of niceties.

"It's a part of the game that I love. I've got to figure out a way to talk to people once I get out of here because you can't be talking to people like that in real life. So I'm going to enjoy each and every snap I get here for the rest of my career."

Rodgers has swept the Bears in seven of 12 seasons in which he started both games against them (including each of the last two seasons under Matt LaFleur). The Packers have made playoffs in every season that Rodgers went 2-0 against the Bears (2020, 2019, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2011 and 2009).

In each of the last four seasons that Rodgers won both games against the Bears, the Packers won the NFC North and then lost the NFC Championship Game.