Jimmy Garoppolo won't practice Wednesday; door still open to play Sunday

San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ won't practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with a calf injury that knocked him out of Sunday's loss to Seattle.

Even with the missed practice, coach Kyle Shanahan left the door open that Jimmy G could be ready to play in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

"It's better today, which is good news," Shanahan said, via Tracy Sandler of Fan Girl Sports. "Not enough to let him go. Not enough to rule him out. Doctors say to give him another day, so he has a chance."

Garoppolo, speaking after his head coach, said if he does play on Sunday it would be a situation of him "battling through" the injury rather than being at 100 percent, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Garoppolo exited Sunday's loss at halftime with a painful calf injury, but Shanahan noted earlier this week that the injury wasn't as bad as initially feared.

Rookie ﻿Trey Lance﻿ took over in the second half and struggled for stretches. He mixed a long bomb touchdown with several mixed throws. It was an offense clearly not game-planned for the dual-threat rookie.

With Jimmy G missing Wednesday's practice, Lance will get the first-team reps. We'll have a better idea of Garoppolo's status if he's able to get any work in on Thursday.