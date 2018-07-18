Around the NFL

Jets WR Robby Anderson has 'grown a lot' since arrests

Published: Jul 18, 2018 at 03:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

Two arrests in less than a year prompted New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson to reflect on his lifestyle and priorities.

During a Tuesday appearance on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Anderson said he has become more cognizant of surroundings while on social media, even relying on others as a sounding board before posting, and going out on the town.

"I'm real cautious with things now," Anderson said. "When I went through those situations, like you said, people like to glorify your downs and they like to overlook the good, so I cleaned up my image. I just wised up a lot, like when I post things, I ask people's opinions. I'm just trying to be more strategic, like when I go out places, I think things through before I go places."

Florida prosecutors declined to pursue felony charges against Anderson following his arrest on Jan. 19 after he allegedly failed to yield during a traffic stop. The felony charge for reckless driving was eventually downgraded to a misdemeanor, which he pleaded no contest on June 21.

The off-field experiences with the legal system provided a potential life-altering educational process for Anderson, who turned 25 in May.

"I learned a lot," Anderson said. "It was a valuable lesson, but I really don't want people to look at me and focus on that situation alone because mistakes do happen.

"It's not acceptable, but I definitely want everybody to understand that I've grown a lot from that and I learned a lot from that. I felt bad to represent the Jets in that way, my family, the people that support me -- my fans -- but I want them to know I have grown past that and that's behind me, and I'm focused on the future and improving."

Entering his third season, a refocused Anderson should help the Jets rebound from a 5-11 campaign.

Anderson flashed potential on the field in 2017, totaling 63 catches for 941 yards, averaging 14.9 yards per reception, and seven touchdowns. He also had eight games with at least one play of 25 yards.

Still, whether the Jets will have Anderson to start the regular season remains unclear.

While he publicly addressed his offseason arrest and took responsibility for his actions, Anderson hasn't heard from the league.

Anderson remains subject to potential NFL discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy, and an NFL spokesman told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo in June that the review remains ongoing.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'

Per an NFL resolution approved Friday, if Baltimore wins Sunday and faces the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, the site of the game will then be determined by a coin toss. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor pushed back against the possible scenario.

news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell statement on Damar Hamlin, AFC playoffs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke Friday on a conference call after team owners approved a resolution to potentially adjust the AFC postseason. Goodell made his first comments since Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

news

Ravens' John Harbaugh rules out Lamar Jackson (knee) vs. Bengals, hopes for QB's return in playoffs

While QB Lamar Jackson (knee) won't play in the regular-season finale on Sunday vs. the Bengals, coach John Harbaugh remains optimistic for his return in the playoffs.

news

Bills GM Brandon Beane on Sunday's home game vs. Patriots: 'It's going to be a celebration of life'

Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane said he expects Sunday's regular-season finale against the Patriots to be a "celebration of life." Safety Damar Hamlin addressed the team Friday for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

news

NFL owners approve resolution to adjust AFC playoffs, including potential neutral title game site

NFL owners approved a resolution Friday during a Special League Meeting to potentially adjust the AFC postseason, including possibly playing a conference championship game at a neutral site.

news

Browns' Kevin Stefanski declines to say whether Jadeveon Clowney will play Sunday vs. Steelers

After Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday following comments made about the team, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declined to tell reporters if the veteran DE will play in the season finale.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills announce Damar Hamlin had breathing tube removed overnight, 'continues to progress remarkably'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, had his breathing tube removed overnight and "continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills announced on Friday, per the physicians at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

news

Dak Prescott not focused on Cowboys' playoff seeding scenarios: 'We've got to win'

The Cowboys currently sit as the No. 5 seed heading into Sunday's game and could climb as high as the No. 1 spot if everything fell their way in Week 18. Dak Prescott isn't fretting about the possible seeding scenarios heading into the weekend.

news

Jadeveon Clowney: 'Ninety-five percent sure I won't be back' with Browns next season

Jadeveon Clowney anticipates Sunday's tilt in Pittsburgh being his final game with the Browns. Closing the book on his second season in Cleveland, the pass rusher said he wants to go where he's valued.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE