Jets WR Braxton Berrios on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's willing to do whatever it takes' to improve in 2022

Published: Apr 02, 2022 at 07:07 AM
Zach Wilson's rookie season was a largely rocky one.

Thusly, Wilson's putting in work this offseason, having become an everywhere man of sorts as he's traveled to throw with receivers Corey Davis and ﻿Braxton Berrios﻿ and is reportedly going to do the same with Elijah Moore.

It's evidence to Berrios that the New York Jets' franchise quarterback is prepared to do anything needed and go anywhere he can to improve his game and the chemistry with his wide receivers.

"He's willing to do whatever it takes," Berrios said, via ESPN's Rich Cimini. "It's easy to say that, but it's another thing when you take the time out of your offseason training schedule to actually travel to different places. He's doing everything to get everyone on the same page and making a real change next year."

Wilson went to Tennessee to get in some time with Davis and then was off to Florida to join up with Berrios. He's slated for a trip to Arizona to work out with Moore next, according to Cimini.

It's a credit to Wilson that he's packed his bags to go to his receivers. Offseason workouts with QBs and WRs are hardly novel, but more often than not they feature the wideouts congregating close to the quarterback's abode. That's not been the case with Wilson, as the 22-year-old Brigham Young product is on the road to improvement after a less-than-stellar 2021 campaign.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, started in 13 games with four missed starts due to a knee injury. At rookie year's end, Wilson was 3-10 as a starter with nine touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 2,234 yards passing and a 55.6 completion percentage.

As the new hope to turnaround the Jets franchise, Wilson aims to bounce back in 2022 and he's doing what he can to get a head start.

"You can tell, it's going to be a different animal coming into OTAs than it was obviously when he was thrown into the fire last May with a new playbook and all different terminology," Berrios said. "It's going to be a different world for him."

From Utah to New York and plenty of wide receivers' hometowns in between, Wilson is putting himself on a course to make a great second impression in 2022.

