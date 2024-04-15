 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jets unveil 'Legacy Collection' uniforms, updated primary logo

Published: Apr 15, 2024 at 10:14 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Jets have unveiled their new "Legacy Collection" uniforms, which hearken back to the glory days of the "New York Sack Exchange" era of the franchise.

Although the jersey changes might look subtle to the naked eye, the Jets' new iteration includes the signature combination of double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants. That's the same combination the franchise wore during the "Sack Exchange" heyday from 1979 to 1989.

Jets chairman and owner Woody Johnson, who promised the new jersey collection in February, said the throwback theme was what fans demanded.

"We work for the fans," Johnson said, via the team's official website. "They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club's iconic logo – viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark."

There will be three versions of the "Legacy" collection: legacy green, legacy white and legacy black. The Jets previously released the legacy white jerseys last season in Week 1 against the Bills.

That first night was a bittersweet one for the Jets. They eventually beat Buffalo in a stirring game but lost Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles injury on the fourth snap.

Rodgers and the Jets, however, are back in action Monday for Day 1 of New York's offseason program. The 39-year-old quarterback was back practicing with the team late last season but was never activated as the Jets fell from the playoff race.

With some new threads and the return of Rodgers, the offseason kicks off as a time to refresh for Jets fans.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb not present at start of Cowboys' voluntary offseason workouts

With no extension in sight, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made himself scarce as the team opened voluntary offseason workouts this week. Lamb is not at the first day of the offseason program on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles sign WR DeVonta Smith to three-year, $75 million extension

The Eagles have exercised DeVonta Smith's fifth-year option and signed the wideout to a new three-year contract extension that will keep him in Philadelphia through the 2028 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams rejects trade chatter: 'If I wanted to be gone, I'd be gone by now'

Speaking Sunday at his youth football camp in Las Vegas, Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams told reporters he had no desire to be traded and looks forward to the Antonio Pierce era.
news

Colts agree to two-year, $46 million contract extension with DT DeForest Buckner

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a two-year, $46 million contract extension with three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's agent denies trade request from 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk wants a new contract but hasn't yet resorted to a trade demand to force the San Francisco 49ers' hand. Aiyuk's agent, Ryan Williams, denied on social media, a report that the star receiver requested a trade.
news

Twenty-five NFL teams kick off voluntary offseason workout program today

The NFL's voluntary offseason program kicks off on Monday for the 25 clubs with returning head coaches. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals WR Tee Higgins expects to play for Cincinnati in 2024 after requesting trade

Wide receiver Tee Higgins revealed he anticipates playing for the Bengals in 2024 despite a trade request last month.
news

Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen wants 'violence' to be trademark of new defense

Speaking this week on the process of building back up the Giants' defense in his first year, new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen spoke on the aggression he wants to see from his unit, and the excitement he has for Brian Burns' impact on the group.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow breaks down past success against Chiefs: 'I think we're built to beat them'

Speaking this week during the New Heights' live podcast, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow broke down why he's had success against the Chiefs where others have not, looking back fondly at the battles between two of the AFC's recent behemoths.