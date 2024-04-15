Jets unveil 'Legacy Collection' uniforms, updated primary logo

The Jets have unveiled their new "Legacy Collection" uniforms, which hearken back to the glory days of the "New York Sack Exchange" era of the franchise.
Although the jersey changes might look subtle to the naked eye, the Jets' new iteration includes the signature combination of double-stripe shoulders and single-stripe pants. That's the same combination the franchise wore during the "Sack Exchange" heyday from 1979 to 1989.
Jets chairman and owner Woody Johnson, who promised the new jersey collection in February, said the throwback theme was what fans demanded.
"We work for the fans," Johnson said, via the team's official website. "They have consistently asked for us to return to our roots and we heard them. The new uniforms are explicitly designed to look and feel like the New York Jets while refreshing the club's iconic logo – viewed by fans as our most identifiable mark."
There will be three versions of the "Legacy" collection: legacy green, legacy white and legacy black. The Jets previously released the legacy white jerseys last season in Week 1 against the Bills.
That first night was a bittersweet one for the Jets. They eventually beat Buffalo in a stirring game but lost Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles injury on the fourth snap.
Rodgers and the Jets, however, are back in action Monday for Day 1 of New York's offseason program. The 39-year-old quarterback was back practicing with the team late last season but was never activated as the Jets fell from the playoff race.
With some new threads and the return of Rodgers, the offseason kicks off as a time to refresh for Jets fans.