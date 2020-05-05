Jets signing veteran RB Frank Gore to one-year deal

In Bell's first season in New York, the Jets finished dead last in total offense, 31st in scoring offense and 31st in rushing. Without a viable backup or a stable O-line and hampered by injuries and mysterious illnesses, the Jets never got off the ground. Gore's addition, as well as the handful of new offensive linemen acquired via free agency and the draft, should help guard against another disastrous start and revive Sam Darnold's young career.