Around the NFL

Jets signing veteran RB Frank Gore to one-year deal

Published: May 05, 2020 at 04:21 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Adam Gase said recently that he wanted to "lessen the load" for Le'Veon Bell in 2020. On Tuesday morning, the New York Jets did just that.

New York is signing future Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore to a one-year deal, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

"I absolutely love that we signed him! His leadership will be huge for us. I have tremendous respect for him as a player and competitor," defensive coordinator Gregg Williams told NFL Network's Michael Silver. "He's one of the best I've had to game plan against!"

Gore, nine days from his 37th birthday, will enter his 16th season in the NFL with his fifth different organization after spending the last two years in the AFC East (Dolphins in 2018, Bills in 2019). In New York, Gore will reunite with Gase, who coached the RB in Miami in 2018 as he led the team in rushing attempts (156) and yards (722).

Last season, Gore split time with Bills back Devin Singletary, playing all 17 games, including the postseason, and totaling 187 touches, 721 total yards and two TDs. At 36, Gore led all Bills players with 166 rushing attempts in the regular season, though Singletary outran him 775 to 599.

The Inconvenient Truth should expect to play a similar role with Gang Green, spelling the dual-threat Bell, New York's high-priced acquisition from 2019 who is coming off a career-worst season, and grinding out tough yards behind an unproven Jets offensive line. Gore will likely also play mentor to New York's fourth-round selection, La'Mical Perine, another hard-nosed tailback from a Florida college.

In Bell's first season in New York, the Jets finished dead last in total offense, 31st in scoring offense and 31st in rushing. Without a viable backup or a stable O-line and hampered by injuries and mysterious illnesses, the Jets never got off the ground. Gore's addition, as well as the handful of new offensive linemen acquired via free agency and the draft, should help guard against another disastrous start and revive Sam Darnold's young career.

Signing in New York also affords Gore another opportunity not just to play for another AFC East team, but to climb higher in the record books. The five-time Pro Bowler ended the 2019 season third on the all-time rushing list (15,347 yards), third in rushing attempts (3,548), third in touches (4,016) and fourth in yards from scrimmage (19,243).

With 1,380 rushing yards, Gore will pass Chicago Bears legend Walter Payton for second all-time; he passed Barry Sanders for third in late November last season. While it's unlikely Gore will pass Payton in 2020 -- Gore will assuredly be New York's RB2 barring an injury to Bell, and he hasn't tallied that many yards in a season since 2006 -- there's a greater likelihood now that the veteran could surpass Sweetness' sum in two seasons time.

Gore still has a lot to play for -- a Super Bowl title and an assured gold jacket would be nice, as well -- and in New York, he's found a club as desperate for his services as he is to never, ever leave the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard exploring receiver role at OTAs: 'I'm open to anything just being on the field'

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is exploring different roles to get on the field instead of being content with being the No. 2 running back behind Ezekiel Elliott.

news

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton growing confident with more responsibilities entering Year 2

Entering his second season, Nick Bolton is set to become the Chiefs' starting middle linebacker and the unit's primary signal caller.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp wants Odell Beckham back to 'pursue a Super Bowl with us again'

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is fresh off a contract extension and wants another pass-catcher to rejoin him in Los Angeles. Kupp recently touted Odell Beckham as an "incredible football player" and wants him back to pursue a Super Bowl.

news

WR Tyreek Hill on Kansas City Chiefs exit: 'The only thing I care about is respect within the building'

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill recently spoke on his podcast about his trade from the Chiefs, reflecting on underutilization in his final season, getting a contract that makes sense and earning respect inside the building.

news

Seahawks LB Uchenna Nwosu embracing new opportunity, aims to 'shine' in revamped defense

Newly signed linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is confident the Seahawks can successfully deal with the roster's drastic turnover despite losing prominent leaders on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 10

The Indianapolis Colts have promoted a sought-after personnel executive amid a series of front office moves on Friday. Morocco Brown has been elevated to the Colts' chief personnel executive, the team announced.

news

Seahawks RB Chris Carson (neck) has 'no timeline' for recovery but will 'continue to fight' toward return

After suffering a neck injury in Week 4 of the 2021 season, Seahawks running back Chris Carson is hoping to fight back to continue his career on the field. With a big medical assessment ahead, Carson said, "I see myself playing until I feel like stopping."

news

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio deletes Twitter account a day after being fined $100K for comments on Capitol riots

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio deleted his Twitter account after his controversial comments this week compared the 2020 protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

news

Don Perkins, six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, dies at 84

A six-time Pro Bowler and Cowboys Ring of Honor member, former running back Don Perkins has died at the age of 84, the team announced. Perkins remains the Cowboys' No. 4 all-time rushing yards leader, and he ranks fifth in rushing TDs.

news

Jordan Love focused on improving, not future with Packers: 'I'll take what I'm given and run with it'

After another offseason of Aaron Rodgers trade and retirement rumors and additional discussions regarding whether the Packers could trade Jordan Love, the third-year signal-caller is focusing simply on improving himself, not where the future lies.

news

Ravens LB Patrick Queen planning Year 3 breakout by staying 'on the field all the time now'

Patrick Queen has started every game in his two-year career but saw his playing time curtailed last season. Queen was on the field for 76 percent last season, down from 80 percent as a rookie. In Year 3, he doesn't want to come off the field.

news

Chiefs want Marquez Valdes-Scantling to be more than deep threat in first season in Kansas City

As the Chiefs turn the page from the Tyreek Hill era, one of the replacements brought in, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, is already building chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW