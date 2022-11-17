Jets signing offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is returning to the NFL.
The offensive lineman is signing with the New York Jets following a workout this week with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.
Duvernay-Tardif's signing reunites the medical doctor with his last team in the Jets, for whom Duvernay-Tardif played in 2021 before leaving football to complete a portion of his medical residency in Canada. With that now complete, he's clear to get back to football with a team he enjoyed being a part of last season.
LDT joins a Jets squad in need of some offensive line depth after losing second-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. As it currently stands, two of New York's five starting linemen -- guard Nate Herbig (shin) and tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) -- aren't guaranteed to play in an important rematch with New England this weekend.
Duvernay-Tardif can't quite be expected to arrive ready to play immediately, but at the very least, he's an experienced lineman familiar with the Jets' inner workings. He should get up to speed faster than the average addition as the Jets' season enters winning time.