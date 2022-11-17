Jets signing offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is returning to the NFL.

The offensive lineman is signing with the New York Jets following a workout this week with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.

Duvernay-Tardif's signing reunites the medical doctor with his last team in the Jets, for whom Duvernay-Tardif played in 2021 before leaving football to complete a portion of his medical residency in Canada. With that now complete, he's clear to get back to football with a team he enjoyed being a part of last season.

LDT joins a Jets squad in need of some offensive line depth after losing second-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. As it currently stands, two of New York's five starting linemen -- guard Nate Herbig (shin) and tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) -- aren't guaranteed to play in an important rematch with New England this weekend.