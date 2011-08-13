Jets S Leonhard healthy, eager to complete comeback

Notes: Ryan said the starters will play for about a quarter in the team's preseason opener. Wide receiver Plaxico Burress (ankle) and center Nick Mangold (stinger) won't make the trip. Backup quarterback Mark Brunell (finger) is also questionable. ... Ryan announced the team captains chosen by him for this season: Revis, Smith, quarterback Mark Sanchez, wide receiver Santonio Holmes and defensive tackle Sione Pouha. ... Ryan praised Holmes, who was a playmaker in his first season with the Jets and was re-signed this offseason. "He went from a rental to an owner, a guy that was here, we tested, we tried it out and now he's one of us," Ryan said. "I expect the last jersey he'll ever wear to be a New York Jets jersey."